Hailey Bieber Celebrates First Mother’s Day With Sweet Unreleased Baby, Pregnancy Photos
Hailey Bieber is officially celebrating her first Mother’s Day, and she marked the milestone with the most heartwarming Instagram carousel. The model shared a series of never-before-seen photos capturing quiet, tender moments with her son, Jack Blues, whom she welcomed with husband Justin Bieber last August.
The cover snap was a black-and-white photo of their feet, small and big, side by side. Another showed Jack in a cozy white onesie, wearing a whimsical, colorful cone-shaped hat. The couple has remained relatively private when it comes to sharing photos of their baby boy, so the personal glimpse was a rare treat for fans.
The Rhode beauty brand founder included a sweet throwback mirror selfie from her pregnancy, where she posed in a red-and-white striped tee pulled up to reveal her baby bump. In another slide, she embodied full model-off-duty mom mode in a Miu Miu track jacket and black capris while pushing a stroller. One candid moment even showed Jack putting his tiny hand in the 28-year-old‘s mouth as she smiled in a gray zip-up, baseball cap and sunglasses.
“I love being your mommy Jack Blues. Happy Mothers Day 🤍,” Bieber captioned the post.
“Happy Mother’s Day Hailey!! You’re an amazing mom. So grateful for you. Love you 🥰,” her mother-in-law, Pattie Mallette, commented.
“Happy first Mother’s Day!! 💗,” Chrissy Ford exclaimed.
“Happy mothers day 🥹 I’m so proud of you 😭,” bff Justine Skye wrote.
Justin, 31, also got in on the celebration, surprising her with a mariachi band at brunch and posting a pic of her flashing the TV—with a Toronto Maple Leafs hockey game on, of course. “Best mommy day gurlie,” he wrote.
The couple announced they were expecting in May 2024, when she was already six months pregnant. At the time, they shared the joyful news with a romantic vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii, where Hailey debuted her growing bump in a white lace dress and matching veil.
Reflecting on her decision to keep the early stages of her pregnancy private, she later explained, “I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time. I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff.”
Still, the secrecy came with its own emotional weight. “I probably could have hid it until the end,” she adds. “But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”