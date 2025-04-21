Hailey Bieber Shares Sweetest Easter Moment With Baby Jack Blues in Rare Glimpse of Mom Life
Hailey Bieber is celebrating her first Easter as a mom! The supermodel, who welcomed her baby boy Jack Blues with husband Justin Bieber last August, shared the cutest photo of her son perched on her chest, his hands wrapped sweetly around her neck and her arms cradling his back and head.
The 28-year-old donned a soft pink gown from Villa Amour Vintage, featuring chiffon cap sleeves and delicate lace detailing around the neckline and under-bust. Her glam was fresh and glowy with a minimal base, faux freckles, pink blush, feathered brows and a natural rosy lip. A few of her dainty tattoos, including a mushroom above her elbow, were on full display, in addition to her massive diamond wedding ring. Her nails were painted in her signature milky pink chrome manicure.
In the second snap, she showed off her baby boy‘s adorable little yellow onesie, with a close-up pic of the blue bunny decal on the front.
“This Easter vs. Last Easter hehe 🐰🐰,” the New York native, who now lives in Los Angeles, captioned the trio of images. The last slide was a throwback image of her a year ago, snapping a mirror selfie showing off her baby bump in a festive white and red gingham mini dress featuring ruffled straps and a sweetheart neckline.
“My chunky bunny 😍,” Lori Harvey commented.
“His outfit🥰,” Elsa Hosk added.
“This is what I call perfection 😍❤️🙏,” Yolanda Soler wrote.
“Sweet baby!!!,” stylist Karla Welch exclaimed.
“The best mama,” Florido Basallo declared.
“Squishy!,” Justine Skye stated.
“Two cutie pies stand before me 🐰,” Kim Russel chimed.
“Soo precious 🥹,” Sandra Shehab noted.
“Gimme that boy!!!,” Jen Atkin begged.
“You were the prettiest pregnant mama!!!🌸 Jack he’s lucky to have you 🥹,” one fan gushed.
Hailey and Justin announced the news last May, when she was about six months pregnant. They considered hiding it from the public entirely until the baby was born, but ultimately decided to share with the world.
“I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time. I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff,” she explained. “I probably could have hid it until the end. But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”
The Rhode skincare brand founder, who launched the company in June 2022, has been scaling her business, which is valued at $1.44 billion. Bieber has expanded the line from a debut drop of three skincare items to six, and added a collection of best-selling makeup staples.