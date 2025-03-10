Hailey Bieber Shares Most Adorable Springtime Sunshine Snaps With Baby Boy Jack Blues
Hailey Bieber is savoring the sweet moments of motherhood and giving her fans a heartwarming glimpse into her life with baby boy Jack Blues. The 28-year-old supermodel, who welcomed her son with husband Justin Bieber last August, recently shared the cutest snaps exuding early springtime energy, featuring herself and her little bundle of joy.
In the duo of Instagram pics, the Rhode beauty founder radiated effortless beauty in a wide-brim straw hat, with golden sunlight filtering through the clear blue sky behind her. Her signature glowy complexion, natural freckles and trendy milky pink chrome manicure were on full display. She held baby Jack in front of her face as he reached out with his tiny fingers to touch her cheek—a precious moment that filled her with happiness and emotion as she squinted with a bright smile.
Jack sported an adorable red crochet hat, adding to the charmingly cozy vibe.
“❤️🔥,” the FILA ambassador, who recently dropped a collaborative collection with the brand, kept her caption super simple with a fiery heart emoji.
“I LOVE YOU GUYS 😍😍,” Justin’s mom Pattie Mallette commented.
“My munchkins 🥹🤍,” Lori Harvey added.
“miss him 🥺,” Alfredo Flores wrote.
“bEST MOM 😭😭🥹,” Ry Velasco gushed.
“Those tiny hands omg I can't 😭🥹🫶🏻✨,” one fan chimed.
In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, the New York native took to her Instagram stories to share a throwback snap featuring her growing baby bump. She wore a pink tank top, low-rise yoga pants and a tousled ponytail and wrote on the screen, “the wildest, coolest thing I’ve ever done.”
Before giving birth, Bieber opened up to W Magazine about her experience keeping her pregnancy under wraps for the first several months. The couple, who got married in 2018, announced the news in May 2024.
“I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time. I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which is when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff,” she explained. “I probably could have hid it until the end, but I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”