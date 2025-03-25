Hailey Bieber Is a Sculpted Pilates Princess in Sleek Gray One-Piece
Hailey Bieber is embracing her Pilates princess aesthetic in the sleekest way possible. The supermodel, who’s no stranger to chic activewear, was spotted this past weekend at the Alo Wellness Club in Los Angeles, where she attended a Spicy Sculpt class alongside Marianne Fonseca and Lauren Perez. The trio turned up the heat with Alo trainer Lexi Bader, participating in the signature class that combines strength, mobility and flexibility for a full-body burn.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
For the occasion, The 28-year-old donned the Alo Yoga Airbrush One And Done Onesie in Steel Gray ($138), a sleek and sculpting one-piece designed with a low back, flattering compression fabric, and adjustable straps for a custom fit. She topped off her sporty look with the brand’s white Performance Conquer Headband ($32), adding a stylish yet practical touch to her ensemble. The mom of one, who shares her baby boy Jack Blues Bieber with husband and pop star Justin Bieber snapped a mirror selfie in the sporty look for her Instagram story with grippy socks on and a coffee in her hand. The entrepreneur showed off her flawless skin and slim, toned figure.
For those eager to channel their inner active model off duty, the Spicy Sculpt class is available to stream anytime on Alo Moves, bringing Bieber’s workout routine straight to your living room.
Today, the FILA and YSL Beauty ambassador is not only dominating the fashion world but also thriving as a successful entrepreneur. Bieber continues to make waves with her recent appearances at Paris Fashion Week, consistently mastering the art of blending high fashion with her signature laid-back, causal cool girl style. She launched Rhode in June 2022 and earlier this year came out with a highly-anticipated 11-shade drop of the lip liner-inspired Peptide Lip Shape ($24) Most recently, the brand launched two new deep berry shades of the viral Pocket Blush ($24) and a brand new “pbj” Peptide Lip Tint ($18) as part of their spring collection.
Reflecting on her evolving sense of self, she shared, “It has a lot to do with me getting older, understanding who I am a bit more, and knowing who I am as a woman.” She’s constantly inspiring fans with her ever-growing presence in fashion, beauty, wellness and modeling and is a true trendsetter.
