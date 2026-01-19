Hailey Clauson’s SI Swimsuit 2016 Shoot Was Instantly Iconic, and Fellow Models Agree
Nearly a decade after Hailey Clauson’s inaugural SI Swimsuit cover hit newsstands in 2016, the 30-year-old model took to Instagram reflect on the monumental milestone.
“2016 — the year that changed my career, and the year I turned 21 💕,” the model wrote underneath her six-slide post, which showcased her front-page image from Turks & Caicos. She shared a cover spot on the issue with Ashley Graham and Ronda Rousey.
Although some time has passed since Clauson’s cover moment, SI Swimsuit models are still swooning over the eye-catching image captured by photographer James Macari.
“Will forever remember that cover!!!” Katie Austin commented under the brand staple’s group of snaps.
“best year 😍,” Bo Krsmanovic chimed in. Clauson responded with another memory with the two-time model, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2016. “so much fun!,” Clauson penned, after tagging Krsmanovic. “The Finland shoot will forever be my favorite SI [Swimsuit] memory,” she exclaimed. On-set in the European nation, the duo participated in snowy shoot for the magazine’s 2017 issue.
“Icon,” fellow SI Swimsuit cover model Olivia Dunne—who donned the front page of the magazine’s most-recent issue—added.
Four-time SI Swimsuit model Robyn Lawley also shared her support with a singular fire emoji. She photographed in Malta for the 2016 issue.
Clauson photographed with our team in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Kauai, Hawaii, for her 2015 rookie campaign, before making stops in Turks & Caicos in 2016, Finland and Sumba Island, Indonesia, in 2017, the Bahamas in 2018, Kangaroo Island, Australia in 2019, Barbados in 2022 and the Dominican Republic in 2023 with the brand. Her latest stint was in Hollywood, Fla., where she was declared an SI Swimsuit Legend.
However, the magazine’s editor in chief, MJ Day—who served as its assistant managing editor at the time of Clauson’s cover feat—knew the model was destined for stardom since day one. Actually, Day correctly predicted her SI Swimsuit Legend status eight years before it came to fruition.
“When Hailey joined our SI Swimsuit family as a rookie last year, I knew that she was the future of our brand. She’s young for the industry. [She] has her entire career ahead of her. Yet to me, it was so obvious that she had only begun to blossom,” Day declared in 2016. She continued, “Now that she’s landed the cover, I know her career is going to go crazy. When I look at Hailey’s photos, I see a legend in the making.”