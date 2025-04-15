Hailey Van Lith, Jalen Suggs Remind Us They’re Couple Goals With Cute WNBA Draft Moment
When Hailey Van Lith heard her name called as the No. 11 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, her family, former teammates and the entirety of The Shed at Hudson Yards roared in support.
One particular person in attendance was Van Lith’s partner, Jalen Suggs, who beamed with excitement as the SI Swimsuit model took the stage.
Van Lith waved to the Orlando Magic guard before heading to shake WNBA Commissioner, Cathay Engelbert’s hand and receive a Chicago Sky jersey, as Suggs proudly recorded the draftee. Following the selection, the 23-year-old walked to Suggs and gave the NBA player a smooch.
The Orlando Magic guard delved into the duo’s dynamic with TNT’s Taylor Rooks:
“Anytime you get to see people accomplish their dreams, it brings a certain level of joy and excitement. But when it’s your people, I think it brings it to another level,” Suggs said regarding his emotions while watching Van Lith. “My heart’s happy. I’m so happy for her, for her whole family. They’re great people, and they all deserve it.”
Suggs also shared an inside look into their partnership when Rooks complimented Van Lith on her competitive nature.
“Oh, she talks trash to me,” Suggs joked. “We go bowling, we’re playing card games or board games, puzzles, whatever, she’s talking smack to me, so I feel bad for the girls that actually got to play against her.”
And yet, Van Lith’s drive is something Suggs admires, as both a fan and a partner:
“Watching her in her competitive state is one of my favorite things to do,” Suggs elaborated. “I tell her all the time, I learned so much watching her be in that mode and how she approaches everything. It helps me grow as a person and as a player.”
Van Lith echoed a similar sentiment on the Orange Carpet earlier in the night, where she chatted with PEOPLE Magazine on Suggs and her dad’s viral moment during the NCAA Tournament. The duo was spotted in the stands giving each other a chest bump after the Texas Christian University guard knocked down a 3-pointer.
“I love it, it’s totally their personalities and I’m so glad that the world gets to see their joy and passion,” Van Lith told PEOPLE, despite “shaking her head” when she first saw the video.
The two now embark on the next chapter in their partnership as Suggs’ Orlando squad faces the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Play-In Tournament on April 15 and Van Lith prepares for training camp with the Sky on April 27.