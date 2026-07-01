Haley Cavinder Shares Loved-Up Honeymoon Photos From the Bahamas

In case you missed it, Haley Cavinder is a married woman! The content creator and former Division I athlete tied the knot with Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson at The Biltmore Hotel Miami in Coral Gables, Fla., on Saturday, June 20. Following their nuptials, the newlyweds enjoyed a gorgeous honeymoon in the Bahamas, and Cavinder just shared a glimpse of the luxurious vacation with her Instagram followers.

On Tuesday, June 30, Cavinder shared a photo dump of content from her stay at Rosewood Baha Mar alongside her hubby. The carousel started with a cute pic of the 25-year-old athlete in an emerald green bikini and a knit sun hat. In other pics, Cavinder and Ferguson cuddled up on a boat, posed for mirror pics and enjoyed some time in the water. The February 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue digital cover model also made sure to show off her new hardware, including a stunning wedding band courtesy of Brilliant Earth. Cavinder concluded her photo slide with a sweet snapshot of "Fergy 2026" written in the sand.

“happy wife, happy life!🍯🌙🌴,” she noted in her Instagram caption.

Plenty of Cavinder's followers on the platform chimed into the comments section to remark upon the stunning honeymoon setting.

“wifey has a nice ring to it 😌😌,” Haley's twin sister, Hanna, wrote.

“The wedding band!!” SI Swimsuit model Jena Sims gushed of Cavinder's jewelry.

“Beautiful photos! So so happy for you! 😘🧡💚,” another follower cheered.

“You guys are too cute!!!❤️❤️,” a fan added.

“Life looks so so good on you,” one commenter observed.

“Body tea. Outfits tea. Vibes tea,” someone else noted.

Shortly before she said “I do,” Cavinder walked in the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach in May. She and Hanna strutted the runway for the second time with the magazine, making their first return to the catwalk since 2024.

Additionally, Haley was one of our February 2026 digital cover stars, having posed for the issue in Fort Myers, Fla., where she was photographed by Katherine Goguen. At the time, she was looking ahead to her summer wedding and shared her excitement over her career and building her brand.

“What I realized ... when I stopped playing basketball and built my own brand is that you can support someone and be their number one fan, but also stay true to yourself and chase your dreams—that’s what WAG means to me,” Cavinder stated.

It seems like wedded bliss is off to a beautiful start for Cavinder and Ferguson, and we wish the happy couple nothing but the best!

More SwimNews