Halima Aden’s Rise To SI Swimsuit Fame Started With These Classic Photos
There’s no denying Halima Aden is a trailblazer.
The Kenya native, who moved to the U.S. at 7 years old, made history with SI Swimsuit in 2019 for her very first photo shoot. When the issue hit stands, Aden was the first hijab-wearing model to appear in the magazine.
“Being the first is not necessarily always the easiest,” Aden recalled with SI Swimsuit. And yet, the importance of representation outweighed any fear. “There’s always going to be skepticism no matter what you do in life [...] I think in order to evolve as a woman, you absolutely need to get comfortable with taking risks.”
Aden traveled back to Kenya for the groundbreaking photo shoot, joining photographer Yu Tsai. Check out just a few of our favorite moments on the set:
Aden was magnetic on the Kenyan shoreline, embracing a plethora of multi-colored burkinis and patterned headwear. In looks featuring vibrant garments like a cherry red Yves Saint Laurent kimono and an intricate Gucci piece, the model shared that she uses fashion as an outlet in which she can continue to grow.
“Fashion has inspired me to be my best self,” Aden told SI Swimsuit in 2020. “Hopefully that translates and girls can relate, and hopefully that will inspire them to be their absolute best.”
After her jaw-dropping debut with the magazine, Aden returned to the fold the following year in the Dominican Republic and was deemed an SI Swimsuit Legend in 2024. But even with her newfound “Legend” status, the model stresses that her evolution is still in the works.
“I’m incredibly honored; it just feels surreal to be in this space with so many iconic women. But I definitely would say I’m a legend in the making,” Aden remarked on her newest accomplishment.
As for words of advice from the model, she shared a sentiment with the magazine that she has often passed along to other women in her life.
“I always tell my little sisters and cousins, ‘get comfortable with being uncomfortable if you want to grow in this life,’” Aden shared, and the model has taken her own advice, as she continues to pave the way for the generations of hijab-wearing readers to come.
“Pull up a seat at the table,” Aden implored, emphasizing that inclusivity and empowerment can be daily actions taken in your own routine. “Let people have an open space to be authentically themselves and not pass judgment.”