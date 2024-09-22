Here’s How Olivia Culpo Landed a Photo With a 12-Foot Python in Australia
When Olivia Culpo arrived on location to the beautiful, sunny Kangaroo Island, Australia, for her sophomore brand photo shoot, she was not prepared for the adventure SI Swimsuit had in store. The supermodel and former Miss USA made her debut the previous year, when she participated in a powerful in-studio feature. In 2020, she landed on the cover after her third feature with the franchise, which took place alongside Kate Love and Jasmine Sanders in Bali. In ’19, she worked with Josie Clough when she traveled Down Under and posed with a massive snake.
“I had no idea I was going to be shooting with a snake,” Culpo admitted while on location. “Let alone a black-headed 12-foot python.”
After asking a few questions like “Does he have fangs or teeth?” and “What if he were hungry?,” the 32-year-old was reassured that the python was non-venomous, but “you can’t make any guarantees” with snakes.
“I was shaking at first. He was hissing, really wrapping around my neck. And then I did start to calm. I feel like the snake and I started to become friends. Once my energy leveled out, we had a great little back and forth,” the Rhode Island native, who tied the knot with NFL running back Christian McCaffrey this summer, said.
Ultimately, Culpo’s bravery was well worth it, as the resulting images are truly stunning. Check out the amazing pics with the python below, and her full 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue gallery here.