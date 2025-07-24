Olivia Dunne Gives Her Stamp of Approval on Haley Cavinder’s Post-Surgery Pics
Earlier this week, Haley Cavinder shared her first post-breast enhancement surgery selfie to Instagram, and Olivia Dunne’s three-word comment was exactly what we were all thinking: “Bod is tea.”
In the photo, the former SI Swimsuit runway show star—who walked the catwalk during the brand’s 2024 show in Miami with her twin Hanna—sported a cropped leopard print tank paired with low-rise light wash jeans. Her washboard abs peeked into the frame, and she finished the ’fit with gold rings, hoops and statement bracelets.
And Dunne, a three-time SI Swimsuit model who graced our most recent issue as one of four cover models, is not the only one who’s loving Haley’s new look. In fact, the content creator—who was named to the Forbes 30 under 30 list alongside Hanna—received lots of love in the comment section.
“Stunning Haley!!!!! ❤️,” one commenter gushed.
“you look 🔥,” her sister Natalie exclaimed. “with a little upgrade 🍒.”
“pretty lil thang,” her sister Brandi added.
The Cavinder twins have brought their followers along for the entirety of their surgery journeys. They vlogged their operation day and provided updates nearly every day since. For Haley, being as transparent as possible was a very intentional choice.
“I know so many girls have questions about it, and I loved watching another girl’s journey with it,” she said in a video on Sunday.
Just yesterday, the duo shared their most in-depth post-surgery video yet, candidly chatting with their TikTok followers to provide their one-week update. In the nearly four-minute long clip, the Cavinders delved into the specifics on their new looks, including what they asked for, which surgeon they went to see and the final prices (around $8,000-$9,000, Hannah dished.)
“We were very specific [...] regarding sizing,” Hanna explained, adding that the implants—Motiva USA, specifically—were silicone, jellybean-shaped and placed under the muscle. “They’re definitely very natural feeling [...] We did 202 CCs regular, but [for a] Motiva implant, it’s 190 CC.”
The duo also noted in the video that they are “so happy” with the final looks, as it was precisely what they’d envisioned.
“We wanted like a perky look, so we did a lower profile, just because [we] didn’t want it to be the whole show,” Haley explained. “I just wanted to make my body look proportional, so, you know, it doesn’t overdo it. That’s just what I wanted, but I think that whatever size you feel comfortable with is what you should do.”