Alix Earle’s Gorgeous Golden Hour SI Swimsuit Shoot in Jamaica Is Still a Total Mood

Back in May, Alix Earle was unveiled as one of four cover stars for the 2026 issue of SI Swimsuit alongside recording artist Hilary Duff, comedian Tiffany Haddish and model Nicole Williams English. Traveling to beautiful Botswana, the content creator and Earle Meets World star embraced her adventurous side in a dazzling designer wardrobe, posing among lush greenery and breathtaking wildlife for an unforgettable shoot.

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

And while the moment marked Earle’s first in-print cover with the magazine, it wasn’t her first front-page rodeo. In 2024, the model made her official SI Swimsuit debut as our inaugural digital issue cover star, posing for dual shoots in Miami with photographer Yu Tsai. For her Sunshine State snapshots, she channeled ultimate after-party energy both on the shoreline and in a luxe hotel room.

Still, one of our favorite SI Swimsuit shoots featuring Earle was sandwiched smack dab between these moments: her sophomore shoot in Jamaica. Reuniting with the SI Swimsuit team and photographer Yu Tsai in 2025, the shoot occurred right at golden hour, creating a final feature so warm you could almost feel the sunrays coming through the photos.

Her fashion for the stylish shoot was inspired by colors often found in the tropical location, embracing warmer tones for an unexpected aesthetic merging summer and autumn trends like playful patterns and crocheted fabrics. Per the SI Swimsuit team, “Earle’s swimsuits were fun, eccentric and well-designed to ensure that she served a unique mix of high fashion and comfort for a day under the Caribbean sun.”

Alix Earle | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

The content creator also captured several standout moments from her time in Jamaica for her popular YouTube blog series, taking fans along for a behind-the-scenes look at the experience. “Halfway through, I was in the tent changing, and I just started tearing up. I was like, ‘Okay, like, can’t cry right now.’ I was just like, ‘What, like, is my life? Like what am I doing?’” The model said of her emotions on set, adding, “Like, this is just insane. [...] It was just a lot of fun. I can’t believe I’m doing this.”

So, as we say goodbye to summer and hello to autumn, we’re looking back at a handful of our favorite snapshots from Earle’s glorious golden hour shoot in Jamaica—which is still a total mood, even over a year later!

Relive Alix Earle’s 2025 golden hour shoot in Jamaica

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. Necklace by Lizzie Fortunato. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Akoia Swim. Hat by Ruslan Baginskiy. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Bamba Swim. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by DEPAREL. Necklaces by Joie DiGiovanni. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Akoia Swim. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

To view Earle’s full 2025 SI Swimsuit gallery, click here.

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