History-Making SI Swimsuit Model Ashley Callingbull Takes Pride in Her Indigenous Background
In honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day today, we’re throwing it back to a history-making moment from the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue, when Ashley Callingbull became the first Indigenous First Nations woman to grace the pages of the annual issue. That year, the Canadian model and beauty pageant contestant, who hails from the Enoch Cree Nation in Alberta, was declared a finalist in the Swim Search open casting call.
Callingbull was photographed by Yu Tsai in the Dominican Republic, where she modeled a number of pretty pink and purple swimsuits. The styling on set was inspired by pastels and bright colors, and Callingbull certainly delivered with her poses in the Caribbean country.
At the time of her feature, we had the opportunity to catch up with Callingbull about her Swim Search experience, how she hoped to inspire others with her photos, and the advice she’d give to her younger self, given the chance.
“I always think about the legacy I am going to leave behind and what doors I can open for others along the way,” the 34-year-old told SI Swimsuit. “It was always a goal of mine to shatter glass ceilings and be the first Indigenous First Nations woman in Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit]. This dream is finally a reality and the most important part about it all is that I won’t be the last. I am opening the door for other Indigenous women to walk through and shine.”
Since her brand feature, Callingbull has gone on to sign a book deal with HarperCollins Canada, and the Miss Universe Canada 2024 winner recently landed the cover of Fashion’s September 2024 issue. Callingbull, who has appeared on the series Blackstone, also works as host for the National Hockey League (NHL), National Lacrosse League (NLL) and the Canadian Football League (CFL).
The model expressed feeling “empowered” while working with the SI Swimsuit team and fellow Swim Search contestants, and noted that the group of women were incredibly uplifting. And while she was thrilled to represent fellow Indigenous women with her brand feature, she also shared how she strived to make her younger self proud.
“I would tell young Ashley to love and appreciate herself for the way she was created, because she was created that way for a reason,” Callingbull stated. “Your culture makes you beautiful and your Indigenous background is something to always be proud of no matter what anyone says. Beauty comes from within.”