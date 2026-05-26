Hilary Duff, Haley Baylee and More SI Swimsuit Models Shine on American Music Awards Red Carpet

Musicians, entertainers and models alike descended upon the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 25, where numerous A-listers gathered to attend the 52nd annual American Music Awards.

Some major honors were given out throughout the evening, including “Artist of the Year” (bestowed upon BTS), “Album of the Year” (awarded to Sabrina Carpenter for Man’s Best Friend) and “Breakthrough Album of Year” (given to Zara Larsson for Midnight Sun). Prior to the main event, however, several SI Swimsuit models past and present were spotted on the red carpet, where they dazzled in the spotlight. Below, take a look at the highlights.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff | Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Duff, who posed for the cover of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in South Caicos, attended last night’s AMAs in a floor-length sparkly silver gown and coordinated heels. The musician, who released her sixth studio album, luck ... or something, in February, presented the “New Artist of the Year” award, which went to KATSEYE.

Haley Baylee

Haley Baylee | Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Baylee, who returned to this year’s print issue following a four year hiatus from the magazine, turned heads in a white “wet look” gown by Di Petsa, which she noted on Instagram was “THE DRESS OF [her] LITERAL DREAMS.” Naturally, she styled her auburn locks in a slicked-back, wet style.

Hannah Berner

Hannah Berner | Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Berner, who posed for her rookie SI Swimsuit Issue feature in Montauk, N.Y., wore custom Erik Charlotte for last night’s festivities. Her crimson ensemble was styled by Kat Typaldos and consisted of a corset-like top with voluminous hips, paired with a mid-length skirt and matching pointed-toe pumps. The stand-up comedian and podcast cohost presented the award for “Best Throwback Song” (which went to the Black Eyed Peas for “Rock Your Body”) alongside Lisa Rinna.

Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles | Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Chiles, a 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model and Olympic gymnast, brought her personal sense of style through in a bedazzled peplum top and wide-legged black pants with intricate beading along the sides. Her look, styled by Jason Rembert, was pulled from Rahul Mishra’s fall 2025 couture collection.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Teigen, an SI Swimsuit legend, hit the red carpet alongside her husband, EGOT winner John Legend. She wore a gorgeous orange strapless gown by Raisa Vanessa, which was semi sheer and featured a netted-like overlay.

Tinashe

Tinashe | Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

While most fans know Tinashe for her hits like “2 On,” the singer-songwriter also posed for the 2021 SI Swimsuit Issue in Hollywood, Fla. Last night, she stunned in an intricate, off-the-shoulder white lace gown, which was accessorized with an impressive necklace stack. And while she was nominated alongside Disco Lines for “No Broke Boys,” the “Social Song of the Year” award went to Tyla for “Chanel.”

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