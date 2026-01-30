Here’s How Camille Kostek, Emily Ratajkowski and Other SI Swimsuit Models Are Heading Into February
We’ve reached the end of January, and whether the last several weeks flew by or seemed to never end from your perspective, the first month of the calendar year is nearly wrapped. And while many parts of the country experienced a polar vortex this week, several SI Swimsuit models based on the East Coast made the most of the winter weather.
Meanwhile, others showed off the hard work they’ve put in this month—on both their minds and bodies—and some women embraced the initial weeks of 2026 with a major hair change. SI Swimsuit stars past and present are all finding joy in the season, and below, we’re highlighting just a few of our favorite Instagram posts of the week that showcase that happiness.
Embracing the cozy season
Camille Kostek and Emily Ratajkowski both shared how they hunkered down for the winter storm that hit Connecticut and New York, respectively. Cozy garments (earmuffs for Kostek, a trapper hat for Ratajkowski) and quality time spent with loved ones were their recipe for weathering the seasonal chill this week.
Trying out a new hairstyle
Brooks Nader and Alix Earle are clearly on similar wavelengths where their hair is concerned: it was time for a change! While the 28-year-old SI Swimsuit legend added some length to her locks and opted for a caramel-blonde hue, Earle, 25, cut wispy bangs.
Finding new perspective
While it’s easy to get bogged down in the daily hustle, Molly Sims recently shared some newfound perspective on her mindset. In a Jan. 28 Instagram post, she mused how “it’s a privilege to be tired, to be stretched thin, to change, to work hard, and to love deeply.” Her outlook is an inspirational one if you’re feeling stretched thin these days.
Prioritizing health
After participating in Dry January, Jena Sims shared the many benefits she’s reaped by cutting out her evening glass of wine. From better sleep and brightened under eyes to naturally waking up easier and reaching for healthier foods, abstaining from alcohol this month was a major win for our reigning Rookie of the Year.
Embracing natural makeup, but going heavy on the blush
Emily DiDonato took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the “things that have made [her] happy lately,” from quality family time to junk journaling. The model and soon-to-be mom of three noted that she’s super into sporting a natural face of makeup these days—while still, of course, over-applying her go-to blush of the moment.