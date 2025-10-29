How You Can Help Hurricane Melissa Disaster Relief Efforts in the Caribbean
After making landfall in Jamaica yesterday, Tuesday, Oct. 28, Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, has already been named one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes to date, per CNN. With maximum sustained winds up to 185 mph, the hurricane has caused floods and power outages, destroyed homes and completely devastated the country’s infrastructure. Following its initial landfall in Jamaica, Hurricane Melissa has also touched down in Cuba, and many outlets are reporting up to 25 individuals in Haiti have died due to river floods in the country.
Our hearts go out to those who have been impacted by this horrific natural distaster. The SI Swimsuit team visited Jamaica for several photo shoots for the 2025 issue, and we were truly astonished by the country’s natural beauty, energetic spirit and warm hospitality of its native residents.
Below, we have compiled a list of resources providing aid to the victims of Hurricane Melissa, from nonprofit assistance to local organizations offering support.
Good360
The nonprofit organization is working to assemble goods and resources that can be delivered to communities in Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic following Hurricane Melissa. Donations and corporate partnership relief funds can both be made to Good 360 here.
World Central Kitchen
The José Andrés-founded nonprofit is currently accepting donations to provide meals to those in need in Jamaica. The organization plans to partner with local organizations, food trucks and emergency kitchens to distribute nourishing meals to those who need them. One-time and monthly donations can be made to World Central Kitchen here.
The American Friends of Jamaica
The American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) Disaster Relief Fund is currently accepting donations to support critical recovery efforts following Hurricane Melissa. The organization has announced a $1 million matching fund, which will match public donations dollar for dollar. As of press time, the AFJ Disaster Relief Fund has raised $293,853.03. Help the organization reach its goal by donating here.
American Red Cross
The American Red Cross is working with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to determine where support is most needed in the days and weeks to come. In the meantime, those interested in contributing to the organization’s disaster relief efforts can donate here.
Project HOPE
The international emergency relief organization is putting together a disaster relief program based on the most critical needs for Jamaican citizens at this time. In the meantime, Project HOPE is accepting donations to help those efforts here.
BStrong
Bethenny Frankel’s organization is raising funds for those impacted by Hurricane Melissa with 100% of donations going to those in need in the Caribbean. Additionally, BStrong has partnered with brands to provide everything from mattresses to food to hygiene products and more. Donations can be made here.