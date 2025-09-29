Hunter McGrady and Jena Sims Share 5 Morning Routine Hacks for Busy Moms
After a summer spent soaking up the sun, parents have officially sent their kiddos back to school—and it can be a rough season for many. Transitioning from long summer days spent by the neighborhood pool back to pick up and drop off isn’t easy for any member of the family. Luckily, several of our SI Swimsuit models are also moms, and Hunter McGrady and Jena Sims took some time out of their busy days as mothers, models and moguls to share their tips for a successful morning routine.
As a mom to a 4-year-old son, Hudson, and daughter Ava, 2, McGrady is something of a pro when it comes to juggling busy mornings as a mom. Meanwhile, Sims is just dipping her toes into the idea of a morning routine with a school-age child, as her 2-year-old son, Crew, has just started half days at a Montessori preschool program. Regardless, both Sims and McGrady have developed some pro tips for smooth mornings as busy parents. Below, the two women share their a.m. routine tips for fellow mamas.
Get up before your kids do...
While it may be difficult to pry your eyes open before the crack of dawn, the early bird really does get the worm, if you ask McGrady. The biggest non-negotiable in her morning routine, she says, is getting up before her kids do.
“I know, it can feel painfully early sometimes, but that quiet hour changes everything,” McGrady says of that early morning alone time. “It gives me space to sip my coffee, do my skincare, go over work for the day, put on a podcast and even get breakfast prepped before the chaos starts.”
McGrady loves listening to a cozy Nancy Meyer Playlist and lighting her favorite candle while she enjoys some “me time” before her family is up for the day.
“Starting the day this way feels like putting my own oxygen mask on first,” she explains. “That little window of taking care of myself before diving into taking care of everyone else really sets the tone for the whole day.”
... and don’t push the snooze button
It may be tempting to catch just a few more minutes of sleep after a late night, but McGrady advises against ignoring your alarm after the first time it sounds.
“I used to struggle so much with getting up and moving, but I heard Mel Robbins say once that the first five seconds after your alarm goes off are everything,” she shares. “You have to get up right then, before your brain starts negotiating. And she’s right! Now I pop right up.”
Stay organized with a family calendar
Sims jokes that she’s the general manager of her household, and with a Type A personality, she enjoys staying on top of things with the help of both a digital shared family calendar and an old school printed one displayed in a shared space.
“If there is a pertinent event or appointment, I put it on our shared Apple calendar with an alert so [husband Brooks Koepka] knows what is going on,” Sims shares. “Otherwise, he can refer to the printed calendar I have hung in our kitchen. As a couple, we are both aware of each other’s strengths and weaknesses, so that contributes to our success as a team.”
Streamline mornings by prepping the night before
Both Sims and McGrady swear by laying the groundwork for a smooth morning the night before, whether that means prepping lunches ahead of time or decluttering so you wake up to a clean space.
“I am learning as I go!” Sims admits. “ ... [But I like to] meal prep school lunches for the week and pack each day the night before. This saves so much hassle in the morning and gives me time to enjoy my coffee while it’s still hot.”
McGrady agrees that getting organized in the evenings is a surefire way to make the following morning go more smoothly.
“I also swear by prepping the night before,” McGrady says. “Dishes done, kitchen reset, everything in its place. My ‘mom workspaces’ (aka the kitchen and main living areas) need to be clean in order for me to function. I know, total eye roll, but it makes all the difference for my ADHD brain!”
Ultimately, do what works for you
While one or more of the tips shared above may work for you, some of them may not, and that’s O.K. When it comes to creating a morning routine that allows you to get out of the door on time, it’s all about what suits you and your family best.
“Motherhood is such an ever-changing season, and it truly looks different for everyone,” McGrady reminds us. “I have friends who think my morning routine is wild and would rather catch some extra Zs, and others who are up even earlier than me fitting in a full workout. The truth is, there’s no wrong way to do it. At the end of the day, being a mom is the greatest, most rewarding job I’ve ever had the privilege of doing, and however you shape your mornings, it’s about what makes you feel grounded and ready for the day.”