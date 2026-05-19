Hunter McGrady Reminds Fashion Industry ‘Representation Is Not a Trend’ in Powerful Message

SI Swimsuit legend Hunter McGrady is taking a stand against fashion brands that are walking back their promises for inclusivity and representation. Following a whirlwind weekend in New York City celebrating the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, the 33-year-old model, mom and podcast cohost shared a powerful message with her Instagram followers on Monday, May 18.

In the first slide of her carousel, McGrady shared a striking picture from her photo shoot in this year’s magazine, which took place in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. McGrady posed for photographer James Macari with her arms above her head as she modeled a beautiful pink one-piece by MBM Swim.

McGrady then urged her 708,000 followers on the platform to “Swipe for an even hotter pic 👀❤️‍🔥.” The second slide featured some insight from the model regarding inclusivity (or lack thereof) in the fashion industry today. McGrady noted that not only is representation experiencing a major backslide, but it is “shrinking” entirely.

“We deserve to walk into a room and not feel like an afterthought,” McGrady wrote. “We deserve to attend events, celebrations, red carpets, weddings, dinners, and everyday moments without the humiliation of wondering if anyone made something with our bodies in mind. I know these women exist because I AM ONE OF THEM!”

The Model Citizen podcast cohost then shared a “devastating” experience in which she went shopping ahead of SI Swimsuit’s launch events looking for options for various events. She described the “lack of options” and “the exhaustion” she encountered, as well as “the feeling of realizing that even after all of this ‘progress,’ so much of the industry still sees inclusivity as expendable the second it stops trending.”

In her caption, McGrady applauded SI Swimsuit for being “one of the very few brands that continues to stand loud, unwavering, and unapologetic in their fight for inclusivity.”

Clearly, plenty of women felt seen and heard by McGrady’s message, as tons of her followers and fellow SI Swimsuit models chimed into the comments section with praise.

“Louder for the People in the back!!!” 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie Jocelyn Corona applauded.

“Tell em,” 2025 Rookie of the Year Ilona Maher chimed.

“Gorgeous stunning correct incredible right as always,” Maher’s sister, Olivia, wrote.

“Well said sweetheart. ❤️,” sister Michaela wrote.

“Representation matters 🩷 well said ✨,” former Swim Search finalist Ashley Callingbull added.

“Never stop!! ❤️❤️,” model Hannah Rose pleaded.

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