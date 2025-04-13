These Iconic Brooklyn Decker SI Swimsuit Photos Are Forever a Must-See for Fans
Model, actress and SI Swimsuit legend Brooklyn Decker has made her mark on the magazine over the years. After making her debut on the pages in 2006, traveling to Colombia to pose for photographer Tiziano Magni for her rookie shoot, the Ohio native has blessed readers with nine additional shoots—including two special anniversary features.
From the beach to the studio and so many more locations, she’s never failed to take our breath away. See one of her most iconic shots below, and keep scrolling for more.
The 37-year-old mom of two, who has appeared in movies such as Just Go With It and Battleship along with shows like Grace & Frankie and Friends With Better Lives, launched her modeling career with the brand.
It’s been nearly two decades since Decker first appeared in SI Swimsuit, and we find ourselves often taking a trip down memory line by browsing through the archives at her shoots. Can you blame us? The photo above was featured in the 2010 issue during a shoot in the Maldives. Captured by Walter Iooss Jr., the New Girl alum flaunted her incredible figure in this bright, fiery two-piece.
Going for bold was the name of the game for her shoot in the Maldives, which also included this flirty and light multicolored and striped two-piece.
“I will forever be indebted to the brand that gave me my first big break,” Decker wrote on Instagram of her journey with the magazine. “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit doesn’t get nearly enough credit for how ahead of its time they were. They published our names with our photos and did profiles on each model, which was HUGE in a time before social media when most models were powerless, nameless and voiceless.”
In 2011, Decker traveled to the gorgeous Hawaii where she posed for Stewart Shining’s lens. The results were, of course, truly flawless as she served major ethereal vibes in front of the water. This white bikini is absolutely timeless and we can’t get over the pretty gold accents and her crystalline blue eyes.
Also in Hawaii that year, she proved that orange was one of her best colors in this pretty, feminine two-piece with underwear cups on top. The unbelievably blue ocean behind her accentuated her gorgeous eyes while the hue of her swimsuit complemented her tan perfectly.
Reminding us of how great she looks in bright colors, Decker also rocked a bold coral string bikini in Hawaii, featuring silver hardware. Simple jewelry served as the perfect accessories for this classic, stunning look.
Also in Hawaii, the team took the shoot indoors as Decker went for a fun sleepover aesthetic with cheetah-print bottoms and a matching fuzzy sleeping mask over her forehead. She completed this memorable look with a purple string bikini top and gold jewelry.
Also for the 2011 magazine, Decker posed for a photo shoot on Peter Island, BVI, where she worked with photographer Warwick Saint. Taking it to the bedroom, she was sultry and inviting as ever while posing in a colorful, patterned bikini bottom with flattering gold hoops on the sides and a white comforter covering up the rest.
Also on Peter Island, Decker went for bold colors again with this fun, youthful multi-colored cheetah-print bikini. She accessorized with multiple bracelets and necklaces, including a piece around her neck spelling out “Brooklyn.”
A few years later, Decker returned to the fold in 2014 for the special 50th anniversary issue, being initiated into the class of SI Legends. For the momentous year, she rocked an all-black outfit with a dramatic plunge and went with a smoky eye and dark mauve lip to add another layer of extravagance.
“It’s pretty special to be an SI Swimsuit model,” she said while on set in 2014. “I mean for me, you know, I was out of high school and it was my first big job and they put me on the map.”
And a decade later, Decker returned to SI Swimsuit for another Legends shoot, this time in honor of the 60th anniversary. She posed alongside 26 other brand icons and looked positively radiant in this floor-length sequined gown from Fjolla Nila. Her bob was on point and we were so thrilled to welcome her back on the pages of the magazine.
“I just feel lucky to be part of this group of diverse and storied women,” she said while on set in 2024. “Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] launched my career when I was 18 years old. Growing up, my mom would get the magazine every year because they always showcased powerful, beautiful women who were strong and constantly in motion.”