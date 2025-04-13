Swimsuit

These Iconic Brooklyn Decker SI Swimsuit Photos Are Forever a Must-See for Fans

The SI Swimsuit legend has appeared in some of the most memorable features in the magazine’s history.

Natalie Zamora

Brooklyn Decker was photographed by Stewart Shining in Hawaii.
Brooklyn Decker was photographed by Stewart Shining in Hawaii. / Stewart Shining/Sports Illustrated

Model, actress and SI Swimsuit legend Brooklyn Decker has made her mark on the magazine over the years. After making her debut on the pages in 2006, traveling to Colombia to pose for photographer Tiziano Magni for her rookie shoot, the Ohio native has blessed readers with nine additional shoots—including two special anniversary features.

From the beach to the studio and so many more locations, she’s never failed to take our breath away. See one of her most iconic shots below, and keep scrolling for more.

Brooklyn Decker poses in a bright orange two-piece bikini for SI Swimsuit.
Brooklyn Decker was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in the Maldives. / Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated

The 37-year-old mom of two, who has appeared in movies such as Just Go With It and Battleship along with shows like Grace & Frankie and Friends With Better Lives, launched her modeling career with the brand.

It’s been nearly two decades since Decker first appeared in SI Swimsuit, and we find ourselves often taking a trip down memory line by browsing through the archives at her shoots. Can you blame us? The photo above was featured in the 2010 issue during a shoot in the Maldives. Captured by Walter Iooss Jr., the New Girl alum flaunted her incredible figure in this bright, fiery two-piece.

Brooklyn Decker poses in a brightly colored striped two-piece bikini for SI Swimsuit.
Brooklyn Decker was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in the Maldives. / Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated

Going for bold was the name of the game for her shoot in the Maldives, which also included this flirty and light multicolored and striped two-piece.

“I will forever be indebted to the brand that gave me my first big break,” Decker wrote on Instagram of her journey with the magazine. “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit doesn’t get nearly enough credit for how ahead of its time they were. They published our names with our photos and did profiles on each model, which was HUGE in a time before social media when most models were powerless, nameless and voiceless.”

Brooklyn Decker poses in a white bikini for SI Swimsuit in Hawaii.
Brooklyn Decker was photographed by Stewart Shining in Hawaii. / Stewart Shining/Sports Illustrated

In 2011, Decker traveled to the gorgeous Hawaii where she posed for Stewart Shining’s lens. The results were, of course, truly flawless as she served major ethereal vibes in front of the water. This white bikini is absolutely timeless and we can’t get over the pretty gold accents and her crystalline blue eyes.

Brooklyn Decker poses in a bright orange bikini for SI Swimsuit in Hawaii.
Brooklyn Decker was photographed by Stewart Shining in Hawaii. / Stewart Shining/Sports Illustrated

Also in Hawaii that year, she proved that orange was one of her best colors in this pretty, feminine two-piece with underwear cups on top. The unbelievably blue ocean behind her accentuated her gorgeous eyes while the hue of her swimsuit complemented her tan perfectly.

Brooklyn Decker poses in a bright coral bikini for SI Swimsuit in Hawaii.
Brooklyn Decker was photographed by Stewart Shining in Hawaii. / Stewart Shining/Sports Illustrated

Reminding us of how great she looks in bright colors, Decker also rocked a bold coral string bikini in Hawaii, featuring silver hardware. Simple jewelry served as the perfect accessories for this classic, stunning look.

Brooklyn Decker poses in a purple bikini top, cheetah bottoms in Hawaii with SI Swimsuit.
Brooklyn Decker was photographed by Stewart Shining in Hawaii. / Stewart Shining/Sports Illustrated

Also in Hawaii, the team took the shoot indoors as Decker went for a fun sleepover aesthetic with cheetah-print bottoms and a matching fuzzy sleeping mask over her forehead. She completed this memorable look with a purple string bikini top and gold jewelry.

Brooklyn Decker poses in bed wearing a patterned bikini bottom for SI Swimsuit in Peter Island, BVI.
Brooklyn Decker was photographed by Warwick Saint in Peter Island, BVI. / Warwick Saint/Sports Illustrated

Also for the 2011 magazine, Decker posed for a photo shoot on Peter Island, BVI, where she worked with photographer Warwick Saint. Taking it to the bedroom, she was sultry and inviting as ever while posing in a colorful, patterned bikini bottom with flattering gold hoops on the sides and a white comforter covering up the rest.

Brooklyn Decker poses in a brightly colored cheetah print bikini top in Peter Island, BVI for SI Swimsuit.
Brooklyn Decker was photographed by Warwick Saint in Peter Island, BVI. / Warwick Saint/Sports Illustrated

Also on Peter Island, Decker went for bold colors again with this fun, youthful multi-colored cheetah-print bikini. She accessorized with multiple bracelets and necklaces, including a piece around her neck spelling out “Brooklyn.”

Brooklyn Decker poses in all-black for SI Swimsuit’s 50th anniversary issue.
Brooklyn Decker was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. / Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated

A few years later, Decker returned to the fold in 2014 for the special 50th anniversary issue, being initiated into the class of SI Legends. For the momentous year, she rocked an all-black outfit with a dramatic plunge and went with a smoky eye and dark mauve lip to add another layer of extravagance.

“It’s pretty special to be an SI Swimsuit model,” she said while on set in 2014. “I mean for me, you know, I was out of high school and it was my first big job and they put me on the map.”

Brooklyn Decker poses in a floor-length sequined gown for SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary issue.
Brooklyn Decker was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Dress by Fjolla Nila. Shoes by Black Suede Studio. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson and Sterling Forever. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

And a decade later, Decker returned to SI Swimsuit for another Legends shoot, this time in honor of the 60th anniversary. She posed alongside 26 other brand icons and looked positively radiant in this floor-length sequined gown from Fjolla Nila. Her bob was on point and we were so thrilled to welcome her back on the pages of the magazine.

“I just feel lucky to be part of this group of diverse and storied women,” she said while on set in 2024. “Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] launched my career when I was 18 years old. Growing up, my mom would get the magazine every year because they always showcased powerful, beautiful women who were strong and constantly in motion.”

Published
Natalie Zamora
NATALIE ZAMORA

Natalie Zamora is a leader in the digital media space who specializes in entertainment and lifestyle topics. After graduating from Rutgers University where she majored in English and minored in Cinema Studies, she currently works as the VP of Entertainment Content, FanSided/SI Swimsuit at Minute Media. In addition to SI Swimsuit, her work can also be found on sites such as Winter is Coming, Mental Floss, and more. With a deep passion for pop culture, Natalie has her finger on the pulse of trending topics and loves to keep up with her favorite celebrities.

Home/SwimNews