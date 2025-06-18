Ilona Maher Takes Hit at Women’s Sports Critics With Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Manchild’
Ilona Maher just gave Sabrina Carpenter’s viral “manchild” audio its most satisfying twist yet—and fans are eating it up.
In a new Instagram Reel, the Olympic rugby player lip-synced to the dramatic audio from Sabrina Carpenter’s chart-climbing hit, “Manchild.” The sound, now a favorite among creators calling out bad behavior or tired clichés from men, features the singer’s theatrical delivery of the pre-chorus lyrics: “Stupid? Or is it slow? Maybe it’s useless? But there’s a cuter word for it, I know. Manchild...”
The on-screen text in Maher’s video read: “‘Women’s sports just isn’t as entertaining,’” while her caption drove the message home: “That rhetoric is so tired.”
Wearing a berry-red lip, subtle glam and a rich brown dress, the athlete delivered both confidence and comedic timing, reminding followers why she’s become one of the most compelling voices in sports and online culture.
The post quickly racked up praise in the comments, with one fan writing, “Honestly it’s MORE entertaining!!! 🔥”
“Thank you for advancing your sport. And our gender. Just by being YOU!,” another added,
“Those guys can’t handle Beast Beauty Brains. 🤷♀️ Too bad cuz Everyone Watches Women’s Sports! @togethxr,” someone else chimed.
“If the patriarchy defines what entertaining is then as women we get to make our own definition of entertainment whenever we godamn please 🔥,” one user gushed.
Known for blending humor, athleticism and body-positive messaging, the 28-year-old has made it her mission to challenge outdated narratives about female athletes. And in the wake of a historic rise in women’s sports, her message feels more relevant than ever.
From the sold-out NCAA women’s basketball tournament to the continued growth of the WNBA and record-breaking viewership in women’s rugby and soccer, 2024 and 2025 have proven that not only is women’s sports entertaining, it’s thriving.
The Vermont native helped lead Team USA to its first-ever Olympic bronze in rugby sevens, then made waves overseas with England’s Bristol Bears in her debut Rugby 15s season. Off the field, she’s thrived just as impressively—earning runner-up on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, landing the September 2024 digital cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, returning for the 2025 issue with a bold Bermuda shoot by Ben Watts, and making her runway debut at the brand’s iconic Swim Week show just weeks later.
Beyond the glitz and viral moments, Maher’s impact runs deeper. She consistently uses her platform to champion self-love and the power of authenticity, especially for women navigating male-dominated spaces.