Ilona Maher Is Vying to Play This Iconic Superhero—and Now We Can’t Unsee it
SI Swimsuit September 2024 digital cover model Ilona Maher is as multitalented as they come, and one endeavor she has her sights on would be another huge win for her growing list of accolades.
“I hope to get into some acting or whatnot, so I’m excited to see what’s on the horizon,” Maher told Parade earlier this month. “I can see myself being a hot assassin in some sort of movie. A little typecasting.”
And this past weekend, Maher shared a role that she’d like to step into. Over on Instagram, she wrote, “Heard they’re looking for a new Woman Woman ...” over a clip of her SI Swimsuit Runway Show debut. With her résumé including characteristics like “Hot” and “Can brawl,” we’re sold, and fans of the Olympic medalist agree.
“You have my vote,” Swim Search finalist Tunde Oyeneyin—who shared the catwalk with Maher last month—commented.
“You’re honestly perfectttt for the role!!!” one commenter agreed. “Face 💯, body 💯, charisma 💯, loved by the people 💯!!!”
“Yeah, 100% agree,” one fan concurred. “Ilona is what super heroes are made of!”
“Seriously!!! Make up the contract TODAY 👏,” another user stated.
Longtime fans of Maher may be familiar with the athlete’s sentiment. The rugby phenom’s admiration for the iconic DC Comics superhero has been publicized for years.
In 2021, Maher dressed up as the character for Halloween, sharing her look in a TikTok video captioned, “Wonder Woman three years running.” In 2023, she stitched a video of a rumored casting call for the role on Instagram, commenting, “@dcofficial I’ll be by the phone. Give me a call whenever.”
Last July, Maher expressed further interest in securing the part with Fandango. “My favorite superhero is Wonder Woman, I think ‘cause I resonate with her and people always tell me I should play her,” the now-28-year-old shared. “So, if anybody is doing a Wonder Woman movie watching this, I am available.”
Earlier this month, James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, confirmed that a new Wonder Woman movie was in the works, sparking countless fan castings from people across the globe. “We’re working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman’s being written right now,” he shared with Entertainment Weekly.
While we wait to see who will be cast as the next Diana Prince, fans will see Maher on their TVs soon. News of a different on-screen pursuit for the SI Swimsuit model was reported on by The Hollywood Reporter, serving as the subject of an upcoming docuseries produced by Reese Witherspoon’s company Hello Sunshine, Ross Greenburg Productions and Range Sports.
“From the moment Ilona Maher went viral last summer, it was clear that her athletic ability, charismatic presence and messaging are exceptional and inspirational,” said Greenburg, who will exclusively produce the project alongside Witherspoon, Cassie Lambert Scalettar and Sara Rea. “You know a star when you see one.”