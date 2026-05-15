Rob Gronkowski Celebrates Birthday With Camille Kostek on SI Swimsuit Red Carpet

Happy birthday to four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski! The retired NFL tight end celebrated his big day by accompanying girlfriend Camille Kostek to the SI Swimsuit red carpet launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York on the evening of Thursday, May 14.

Kostek, a brand legend, was photographed for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in Botswana, where she posed for photographer Ruven Afanador. And while it was her night to shine, cover model Tiffany Haddish shouted out Gronkowski—literally—on the red carpet in honor of his special day. The comedic moment, which was captured and shared to Instagram by the official Hard Rock Hotel New York’s account, brought out plenty of commentary from fans.

“i love this woman!!!!❤️,” one follower applauded.

“Love this energy! Lol,” someone else added.

“😂😂😍,” another comment read.

Gronkowksi and Kostek were perfectly coordinated for their date night out in NYC, with the retired athlete sporting a multidimensional jacket overtop a white button-up and matching pants. Meanwhile, the nine-time SI Swimsuit model dazzled in a pretty purple dress with a plunging neckline. She accessorized with a burgundy clutch and pointed-toe pumps.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

And while on the red carpet, Kostek shared her reason for returning to the issue year after year, calling out the incredible women she gets to work alongside.

“This is a girl’s world, baby,” she stated. “It’s why I hope to get the call back every year, because this group of women is so curated by MJ Day [SI Swimsuit editor in chief] and it makes sense. Like I have lifelong friends from these women, and I learn so much from them, even the rookies that I’m meeting, like it’s just really inspiring, I’m really glad for what social media’s doing, it’s allowing everybody to really use their platform and soar, so congrats to the rookies, welcome to the fam.”

Camille Kostek | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While Kostek was named co-winner of the Swim Search in 2018 (alongside Haley Baylee) and landed the cover the following year after her photo shoot on Kangaroo Island in South Australia. Since then, the 34-year-old Connecticut native has posed for the magazine in exotic locations like St. Croix, the Dominican Republic and Portugal. In 2024, Kostek was named a brand legend and participated in a group photo shoot with other icons of the brand, which resulted in a trio of group covers captured by photographer Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla.

View Kostek’s 2026 SI Swimwsuit Issue gallery from Bostwana here.

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