Ja Rule and Fat Joe Bring the House Down at SI Swimsuit Launch Party in New York City
SI Swimsuit launch week is in full swing, and the festivities officially kicked off this evening with a red carpet event at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. Check out our favorite looks from the red carpet here, including the outfits cover models Kate Upton and Gayle King showed up in. Brand models, influencers and a few celebrity guests strutted their stuff on the carpet before heading into the venue for an evening full of food, drinks and dancing.
Inside the party, models and VIP guests were treated to a surprise musical performance by rappers Ja Rule and Fat Joe, who performed their hits like “I’m Real” and “Wut’s Luv.” Born and raised in New York City, Ja Rule and Fat Joe, a musician and actor from the Bronx, are known for their early 2000s hits like “Always on Time” and “Lean Back,” respectively. Both artists are Grammy Award nominees and BET Award winners.
As Thursday evening’s event comes to a close, the weekend of festivities is just getting started. We’ll be heading to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 for some fun in the sun. Join us for two days worth of interactive events, live entertainment, celebrity guests, and of course, SI Swimsuit models.
Purchase tickets to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2024 here. Single day passes and weekend day passes are available for purchase for $75 to $125.