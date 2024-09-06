5 Incredible SI Swimsuit Photos of Olympian Ilona Maher in New York
Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher is having the summer of a lifetime. After winning the bronze medal with her teammates during the Paris games, the 28-year-old athlete returned to the U.S. and promptly step foot on the SI Swimsuit set for her September digital issue cover in Bellport, New York. And just yesterday, the professional athlete was announced as a cast member for the forthcoming season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars.
In addition to being known for her incredible athleticism, the Vermont native is also renowned for the manner in which she uses her platforms to be a voice for body positivity and inclusivity. While on set with SI Swimsuit, Maher admitted that while she struggled with her own body type as a young girl, she has found power in it through rugby.
“I was always like, you know, called masculine or whatever,” Maher stated. “But I never felt that way. But I don't think you're going to bully the girl who could probably beat you up in a rage. I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do. It showed me how capable my body is and it's not just like a tool to be looked at and objectified.”
She hopes to continue spreading that message of body positivity throughout her time on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, which premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 17. In honor of her incredible accomplishments that continue to rack up, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite photos from Maher’s SI Swimsuit September digital issue cover photo shoot on Long Island.