Jasmine Sanders Shares the ‘Less Is More’ Skincare Staples She Swears By
Some skincare routines include many daunting steps to follow in an effort to achieve healthy and clean skin. Piles and piles of products may yield favorable results for some, while others would beg to differ. SI Swimsuit Legend and 2020 cover model Jasmine Sanders fits into the latter category, as she feels the key to improved skin health lies in avoiding overcomplication.
Sanders is big on keeping her regimen simple and sweet, as she doesn’t stray away from the handful of products she has found to work well for her skin. She let the SI Swimsuit team in on her beauty secrets, including what products she believes are her very best staples.
“I love Tatcha. I love their rice water face scrub,” the seven-time model told us during Swim Week in Miami, Fla. “For me, Iess is more. So if I know that I’m packing on makeup in this heat, I try to immediately go in my room and take it off. Even if it’s like, keep the eye but quickly take it off. Have that 30 minutes to moisturize your skin and then jump back into glam again.“
Emphasizing the importance of round-the-clock hydration, Sanders added, “You got to keep your skin hydrated. You got to let your skin breathe.”
In addition to Tatcha products, Sanders is a fan of KORA Organics, a brand built upon creating sustainable and nature-driven products that not only help customers with their skin issues but also help the world by lowering waste. KORA Organics, as the model mentions, has a plethora of options for the skin, including (but not limited to) face oils, scrubs and cleansers.
“KORA has some really good products. They have a face oil that I like to mix in with their moisturizer. It’s incredible,” the 34-year-old noted.
But no matter the brand, Sanders believes that the most imperative steps to healthy and strong skin are very simple.
“It’s really just hydrating,” she implores people out there to remember when building a regimen. “Make sure, make sure, make sure you’re taking that makeup off so your skin can really breathe. Put the sunscreen on there because you really need it underneath everything else. But make sure you’re hydrating because no matter what, your skin will end up showing how much you party.”
The Golden Barbie’s sun-kissed, glowy skin doesn’t happen overnight. Her radiance is a result of a skincare routine with simple products that have her feeling her best self inside and out. Less is more, and Sanders is living proof.