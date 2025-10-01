Jasmine Sanders Shares How Breast Cancer Has Touched Her Life
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in their lifetimes. Aside from skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer among U.S. women. This October, SI Swimsuit is committed to providing resources for breast cancer patients while sharing the stories of warriors who have been impacted by the disease. For more information, click here.
SI Swimsuit model Jasmine Sanders is known for her influence as a tastemaker, her work within the pages of publications like Vogue and her presence on the runway. This October, our 2020 cover model stars in Hard Rock International’s PINKTOBER campaign in partnership with SI Swimsuit for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The cause is near and dear to Sanders’s heart, as her Aunt Barbara is a breast cancer survivor. Additionally, several other family members have experienced brushes with the disease, promoting the model to use her platform for good. While on set at the Hard Rock Hotel New York, the 34-year-old content creator opened up about her commitment to the cause and why she chose to participate in this year’s PINKTOBER campaign.
“I hope this campaign sends a beautiful message to everybody who’s possibly struggling with breast cancer or had it in the past,” she says. “[I hope to] really just highlight it in a beautiful way, to bring awareness and get as many people behind us to really do the research, get those checkups and make sure that you’re taking care of yourself. I think everybody has someone close to them that has possibly struggled. I know I have, and we all want to just make sure everybody’s O.K. and healthy. So, check on yourself, too.”
The 26th annual PINKTOBER campaign features a limited-edition retail collection of T-shirts, hoodies, pins, hats, tumblers and tote bags modeled by Sanders and fellow SI Swimsuit stars Roshumba Williams and Nicole Williams English. Proceeds from the merchandise collection will benefit the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 2016 that aims to bring awareness to various causes through the power of music.
With her involvement in the campaign, Sanders hopes to make her beloved Aunt Barbara proud.
“I’m just happy that I still have that beautiful woman in my life, and I’m happy I get to do this, and I know she’s going to be really excited when she sees it,” Sanders adds.