Jena Sims Reflects on Her Most Viral Moment to Date
Jena Sims is known for a lot of things. Between her philanthropic pursuits—which include creating the most inclusive beauty pageant in the world through her organization, HBBQs, Inc.—and her modeling endeavors, not to mention raising her infant son with husband Brooks Koepka, the 35-year-old has established herself in many different spheres.
Sims, like the rest of the incredible rookies taking the pages of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, is a veritable multihyphenate.
Her varied influence carries over into her social media, too. Sims is an active TikTok user, where she has cultivated a following of 61,500 fans. Her content reflects her pursuits in that it varies based on her everyday activity. According to the 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, she’s had a couple of viral moments on the platform, one “home improvement” clip and another documenting her “pumping” journey, she says from the set of her photo shoot in Mexico.
In 2022, Sims and Koepka renovated their home in Florida and installed a glass floor. When the model shared a clip of the reno with her TikTok following, she had her first taste of going viral.
The pumping video was her latest bit of popular content, she shares with a laugh. “My mom car has ... a fridge in the compartment. And I was doing a funny video of like, ‘This is the entire reason I bought this car,’” she explains. “I just put both my breast pumps that were full of milk in the refrigerator and it got 2.1 million views.”
Sims’s content is an honest representation of her everyday life, which is both busy and inspiring.
