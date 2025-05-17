5 Photos From Jena Sims’s SI Swimsuit Debut That Earned Her Rookie of the Year Honors
Jena Sims arrived at the Hard Rock Hotel New York on Thursday for a night of celebration following SI Swimsuit’s newest magazine launch. When she left, she was the brand’s newest Rookie of the Year.
“I am so surprised, like, what?” Sims stated in awe as she received a piece of hardware commemorating the honor from SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day. The model carried the trophy, which was engraved with “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 Rookie of the Year” and her name, for the rest of the night.
Despite securing her newest title in 2025, Sims has been a member of the SI Swimsuit family for three years, taking home a Swim Search co-win in 2023 and walking the SI Swimsuit runway that same year in Miami. Her first feature with the magazine was in 2024, where she joined photographer Yu Tsai in Mexico.
“I have worked literally my entire life [for this]. This is my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid,” Sims explained to SI Swimsuit during her rookie year campaign. “I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I feel like this is the beginning of such a huge new chapter of my life.”
Little did Sims know she’d make a historic feat with the magazine just one year later. The Georgia native, turned Florida local, shared a behind the scenes montage of the night’s festivities on Instagram. “GRWM to win Rookie of the YEAR!!!” the model captioned the post.
“Congratulations!!! So well deserved!!! Love to see all your dreams coming true ❤️,” a user exclaimed.
“The most deserving!!!!!!” another commenter cheered.
“This is the best news!!!” one fan commented.
It’s easy to see why Sims earned her newest title. Under the golden hour sunlight, Sims brought her A-game to her very first SI Swimsuit set. The model debuted several breathtaking neutral swimwear looks—from one-shoulder one-pieces, to mini crochet bikinis—and she showcased every garment like they were made for her.
“Jena embodies the tenacity, determination and dedication that we look for in all talent that represent our brand,” Day said of the then-rookie in 2024. “She’s extremely hard working, champions her non-profit, Pageant of Hope, and gracefully balances the roles of devoted new mother and supportive wife, proving that strength and compassion go hand in hand."
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands. Get your hands on the newest issue here.