Jenna Ortega Is So Edgy Chic in Leather Bustier Bodysuit, Bleached ‘Brows on ‘The Cut’ Cover
Jenna Ortega is having a huge year. In addition to the highly anticipated return of Netflix’s Wednesday, in which the 22-year-old California native stars as the titular character, she also has several films coming out, including the fantasy-comedy Death of a Unicorn which is now playing in theaters. The Emmy Award nominee has made a mark on the entertainment world as a modern-day scream queen, and she continues to surprise and impress us with her every career move.
For the April/May 2025 edition of The Cut, Ortega serves as the cover girl, looking absolutely fabulous in a—you guessed it—all-black ensemble. The Beetlejuice Beetjejuice star’s fashion has evolved over the years and as she’s taken on more horror roles, her signature style has also gone dark, gothic and totally edgy. She has a distinct look that’s all her own, but that hasn’t stopped fans worldwide from emulating her.
On the cover of the magazine, Ortega rocks a black leather bustier bodysuit from Prada, featuring a sweetheart neckline and ruching throughout. Her long, dark brown-black hair is styled in glamorous Hollywood waves, while she rocks a recent style choice that’s had everyone turning heads: bleached eyebrows. The actress made a serious fashion statement at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last week, where she promoted her new movie Hurry Up Tomorrow with the super blonde ‘brows.
As expected, social media can’t get enough of Ortega’s latest cover moment, with one writing on X, “her face card is for the history books.” Another wrote, “i’m obsessed with this.”
In other snaps from the photo shoot, Ortega throws on a brown coat from Prada over the bodysuit. She also wears a black leather jacket from Fidan Novruzova, a striped button-down and black leather shorts from Ludovic de Saint Sernin, a white button-down dress from Schiaparelli and other stunning looks.
For her profile, the actress discusses her recent projects, exiting Scream VII and her creative process behind Wednesday, which she also serves as a producer on. “I feel a bit more empowered to speak my mind,” she says. As for what she’s filming next, she’ll be traveling to London in a few weeks to start working on a mysterious project with director J.J. Abrams, with Glen Powell also attached to costar.
“It all feels very top secret, but it is an original J.J. script with some fantasy elements,” she shares. “I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of a story like this so early on.”
Death of a Unicorn is now playing in theaters, Hurry Up Tomorrow releases on May 14 and Wednesday Season 2 is slated for a 2025 release. Later this year, she will also star in Taika Waititi’s Klara and the Sun.