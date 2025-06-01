Jessie Murph Ignites SI Swimsuit Runway Show With Electric Performance
Nashville-born, Alabama-raised Jessie Murph is on the rise. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter, who gained popularity on social media through covers and original songs, released her debut studio album in 2024 and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The “Look Who’s Crying Now” artist has already collaborated with big names in the country and hip hop genres, including the track “Wild Ones” with Jelly Roll and the recently-released “Blue Strips” remix with Sexyy Red.
As Murph continues to make waves in the music industry, she’s also perfecting her runway show skills, joining SI Swimsuit at the 2025 Swim Week. On Saturday, May 31, the talented songstress performed during the runway show at W South Beach, bringing the energy the Miami, Fla., audience needed.
Performing the unreleased song “Touch Me Like a Gangster” along with her hit “Blue Strips” to open up and close out the show, Murph totally crushed her performance, and her fans won’t be surprised to learn that she looked fabulous on the runway, too.
Wearing a hot pink sheer pleated mini dress with black and red accents and bedazzlement over a matching hot pink bra and micro shorts set, Murph channeled Barbie vibes for the night. Her hair, styled in a classic ‘70s half-up, half-down style, added a retro aesthetic we can’t get enough of.
Next up for Murph, the musician will embark on her Worldwide Hysteria Tour starting this July, making stops across the United States as well as Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Known for her genre-blending sound, she’s discussed why it’s important to her not to get boxed into just one musical style.
“There’s so much s--- that I like to do, and I don’t ever want to be held into one category,” she explained to People. “I think that the country will always be a part of my sound because of where I’m from. I feel like it’s just in me in that sense, but I don’t think I'll ever be fully country.”
The 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week saw brand legends, rookies, returning talent and fresh faces on the catwalk. Newcomers also included the six finalists of the 2025 Swim Search, who strutted their stuff as they vied for a spot in the 2026 magazine.
Missed the SI Swimsuit Runway Show? You can watch it now on YouTube here.