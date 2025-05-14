5 Jordan Chiles Photos From Her 2025 SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot We’re Simply Never Getting Over
As if Jordan Chiles needed another accolade to put on her already stellar résumé, the gold medal-winning Olympian is adding “SI Swimsuit cover model” this week!
In case you missed it—which...how?!—the 24-year-old gymnast has had an incredible couple of years. To start, she took home gold as part of Team USA’s women’s gymnastics team during the 2024 Paris Games before returning to the UCLA Bruins women’s gymnastics team in 2025. She also published her powerful memoir, I’m That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams, back in March of 2025, which details her life experiences.
Then this past week, she officially became an SI Swimsuit cover star, donning the yearly issue as one of four trailblazing cover models alongside Salma Hayek Pinault, Olivia Dunne and Lauren Chan. With this in mind, we wanted to take a look at just a few of her jaw-dropping photos taken by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla.—but be warned: it was nearly impossible for us to pick just five favorites!
Chiles may have been a newcomer when it came to posing for an SI Swimsuit cover, but you can already tell from her expert posing alone that this isn’t even close to her first time in front of the camera. In the past, she’s previously worked with major brands like Nike, Milani Cosmetics and Urban Outfitters for various partnerships.
Showcasing just how in control she is of her body, the gymnast wasn’t afraid to strike a unique pose or two during her photo shoot, all while making this whole modeling thing look like a piece of cake.
Still, just because she makes her craft look simple doesn't mean Chiles isn't up for a challenge, and her resilience is one of the many traits that make her precisely the star she is—a trait that SI Swimsuit editor and chief MJ Day was happy to highlight in her 2025 SI Swimsuit Editor’s Letter.
“[Chile’s] why is written in every comeback, every leap, every time she shows up for herself and her team,” Day wrote. “Resilience is her trademark, and it’s why she stands as a symbol of strength—not just physical, but emotional. Jordan is showing us all that perseverance and joy can coexist in powerful ways.”
And Chiles continues to display that resilience every day—both on and off the mat.
Of her incredible photo shoot, the superstar told SI Swimsuit, “The biggest thing I want people to take away is understanding that my body is my body and that I have the ability to express it in millions of different ways and people are going to accept that. It’s really cool just being able to finally embrace my beauty in the way I can, so hopefully people can see the beauty inside of me and that they understand that this is a dream come true for me.”
Check out the rest of Chiles’s 2025 gallery here!
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.