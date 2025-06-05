Jordan Chiles Says Her ‘DMs Are Open,’ Shares What She Values in a Partner
Jordan Chiles isn’t shy about where she stands when it comes to love in 2025.
“My DMs are open,” the Olympic medal-winning gymnast and SI Swimsuit model tells the brand during launch week events in New York City in May.
The professional athlete and World Champion made her debut with the brand this year as part of a standout class of athletes and one of four cover stars. Chiles was photographed by Ben Watts in Belize for the 2025 issue, joining fellow cover girls Olivia Dunne, Lauren Chan and Salma Hayek Pinault in celebrating strength, femininity and representation.
Her stunning spread, captured by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla., included bold, sporty swimwear that matched her high-energy personality and undeniable star power.
The 24-year-old confirms she’s currently single. “I am not dating anybody,” she says. “I just actually got out of a previous relationship. It wasn’t anything bad—it was just, you know, communication was something... he plays overseas and so it was really hard.”
While Chiles is focused on herself and not really “looking” at the moment, she’s not opposed to the idea of a special someone entering her orbit.
“If anybody wants to come to me, you know, I’m here,” she adds. “I’m out there. My personality is amazing.”
When asked what she looks for in a partner, the answer is simple: trust, effort and consistency. “As women, we already have so much going on in our lives,” she shares. “So for a man... having a kind heart, being loyal, and just communicating, even if it’s just like a ‘hey’ or something like that. Communication has always been key. And trusting. If I can trust you, then we’re good.”
Her confidence today is hard-won and palpable. Chiles carries herself with a calm strength and authenticity that speaks to just how far she’s come.
Getting to a place where she truly feels comfortable in her body, especially during her SI Swimsuit shoot, took time, healing and personal growth.
“There has actually been a lot of personal work. I’ve done a lot of self-care things. I used to talk to a sports psychologist to help me really get my trauma from my past… just out of this world,” she candidly shares. “I don’t need it anymore.”
Through that process, Chiles says she learned to stop dwelling on what was behind her and instead focus on what’s ahead.
She continues, “I realized you want to be in the present and be in the moment, always look towards the future, not so much keep looking in the past.”
Last weekend, Chiles stunned on the runway for SI Swimsuit’s Swim Week show in Miami. She absolutely blew the packed audience away with her fierce walk and posing, not to mention a surprise new tattoo dedicated to her 2025 cover girl moment and a mid-runway aerial that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Read more here, and view the pics here.
We caught up with Chiles ahead of the star-studded Saturday evening event, and she emphasizes how meaningful it is to be surrounded by so many different bodies and personalities.
“I’m really excited to see everybody. Everybody’s different—different sizes, different shapes, different everything. And we know we’re all beautiful in our own skin,” she tells us. “So I’m really excited just to walk my little walk.”
She explains that her first time walking a runway show was during New York Fashion Week last fall, and that time around, she was nervous. Now, though, she feels more grounded and ready.
“I think being able to understand that I’ve been on the biggest stage of my life, that it’s okay to just walk, just do what you have to do,” she says. “I’m excited for this one, especially because it’s a little more fun. People get to see you in the beautiful bikinis and, you know, just embracing your body.”