It’s the Perfect Time to Revisit Josephine Skriver’s SI Swimsuit Shoot in Montenegro
For Pride Month 2025, highlighting an LGBTQIA+ advocate like Josephine Skriver is crucial, as she demonstrates ways others can help and support the community.
Having a lesbian mother and a gay father, this SI Swimsuit model’s life was always intertwined with LGBTQIA+ culture. Back in 2021, she told SI Swimsuit, “Every upbringing experience comes down to one thing: the people. I never looked at my parents and thought it was weird that they loved people of the same sex.”
“I saw my parents as good parents, and they loved me. They loved others. They were great influences on me. They taught me to work hard, live passionately, speak my mind, be curious and give this life my all. Those are the things I remember most about my upbringing, always being surrounded by love.”
Skriver added, “We might not all love the same way, choose the same things or believe identically, but one thing is for sure: we all deserve to love and to be loved in return.”
Once an adult, Skriver knew that the passion she had for supporting the LGBTQIA+ community couldn’t be limited to her household. Thus, she took that passion and turned it into pride for all.
“Pride reminds me how stunning love, in any shape, can be and is a time for celebration, release and freedom. People deserve to be happy, live out their own truth and love who they want to love,” she said. “It’s a month to celebrate how far we have come and remind us how far we still have to go. We will keep going until every person out there is shown respect, tolerance and love.”
Even though she was surrounded by love in her upbringing and exudes that same love as an adult, she understands that society still has a long way to go. Moreover, in the face of injustice, Skriver knows that the solution to intolerance isn’t to hide away, but to be persistent in spreading knowledge about what it means to support love, no matter what that may look like.
She also recalled moments in her life when she wasn’t treated fairly because of who her parents were and how she knew, even back then, that her job was to continue to share her story in hopes that change would come.
“By telling my story, sharing what my parents did for my brother and me, and showing how they raised us on love first, I hope I can open some people’s eyes up to a different kind of family structure. My mom always told me, ‘Don’t fault them for not knowing any better.’ But I hope by sharing my story that, in the future, they will now know better and do better,” the three-time SI Swimsuit model said.
Having been a celebrity ambassador for Family Equality Council’s Outspoken Generation Program in the past, as well as working relentlessly with other LGBTQIA+ organizations, Skriver uses her platform to make sure her voice and the voices of others in the community are heard.
“My biggest message would be that families come in all shapes and sizes. The definition of family is incredibly broad, beautiful and fluid in many ways. Love is what makes a family—it’s not always blood,” Skriver noted. "All a child truly needs is a loving parent or person in their life, whether single, straight, queer or gay.”
As a message for future generations, Skriver leaves encouraging words to uplift anyone who may be figuring out their identity in a world that can be confusing at times. But, no matter how confusing things may get, she implores everyone to keep radiating their beautiful light.
“To any kid out there, either in an LGBTQIA+ family or a member of the community itself, you are loved and you are bright,” Skriver encouraged. “Keep shining your light of love on this world so hopefully, one day, we can all live in harmony amongst each other with understanding and pride.”