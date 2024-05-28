Kate Love Dazzled During Her SI Swimsuit Feature on the Beaches of Costa Rica
Kate Love has had a long relationship with the SI Swimsuit brand. She made her debut over a decade ago, when she traveled to Easter Island, Chile, in 2013. The Canadian model proceeded to pose for the magazine for the nine consecutive years following her first feature.
Over the years, the magazine has brought her everywhere from Montreux, Switzerland to Bali. In 2019, her seventh brand photo shoot brought her to the lush coast of Costa Rica, where she was photographed by James Macari in various bold and bright swimsuits.
Like all of her other photo shoots, it was a memorable one—both because of her skill before the camera and the stunning verdant backdrop in the tropical destination.
This year, when Love returned for her latest feature with the brand, she took a chance to reflect on what all of these photo shoots have meant to her. “It feels kind of crazy. I still can’t believe that I was chosen to be in the issue and then got the call back every year for a decade,” she said of the partnership. “Being a swimsuit model and now returning as a legend for an 11th year has been such a big part of my life. It’s cool and exciting to know that some people look up to me the way I looked up to other women.”
Her trip to Costa Rica was just one of her many impressive appearances in SI Swimsuit—and it was a good one at that. Here are a few of our favorite vibrant snaps from the trip.