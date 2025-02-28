Kate Love Has Welcomed Baby No. 2, Shares Coziest Home Photos
Kate Love is officially a mother of two! The supermodel and lifestyle brand founder, who has captivated fans with her minimalist aesthetic and chic timeless style long before maternity wear came into the picture, shared the sweetest update yet—she and her husband, NBA player Kevin Love, have welcomed their second child. The announcement came alongside a stunning set of cozy, intimate home photos that capture the new family-of-four dynamic in the most Kate Love way possible.
In the cover snap, a throwback pic, she showed off her baby bump at its biggest in a sweet mirror selfie with her pregnancy glow, wearing a sleek fitted black maxi dress from Eterne.
In a few images, the 36-year-old offered a glimpse of her nursery—a soft, sun-drenched space filled with warm neutrals and wooden furniture, including a small white crib and a larger one from Stokke. The simple modern tones carried into Kate and Kevin’s dining room, where a dark wooden table was surrounded by lighter chairs, set in front of elegant French windows. A baby carrier from Charlie Crane Baby Design and a high chair from Oaklings Copenhagen added thoughtful, functional touches.
In another shot, the 11-time SI Swimsuit model, who graced the cover of the 2020 issue in Bali, cradled her newborn, who still wore a hospital bracelet. Dressed in a cozy pink set from Bumpsuit, she snapped a mirror selfie capturing the tender moment. Later, she shared a heartwarming image of her older daughter, whom the couple welcomed in June 2023, holding a bouquet nearly as big as the toddler herself. Another photo showcased both siblings side by side—a picture-perfect moment that melted hearts across social media. Several of the photos were taken at the Four Seasons at The Surf Club.
Love has always balanced motherhood with her signature eye for aesthetics, and these latest photos are no exception. With minimalistic decor, natural lighting and an undeniable air of serenity, the images feel straight out of a lifestyle editorial, offering a glimpse into her beautifully curated world
“Recently,” she captioned the carousel shared with her 1 million followers. Their dog, a Hungarian Vizsla named Vestry, made many appearances throughout the photo dump. In one adorable image, the 36-year-old Miami Heat star laid on the couch with their fur baby and new baby.
So beautiful! Congratulations!!” fellow SI Swimsuit legend Brooklyn Decker exclaimed.
“Enjoy every minute ❤️❤️❤️,” Alana Oziel encouraged.
“Your family is beautiful. I hope you’re able to get some rest with two under age 3 ❤️,” one fan gushed.