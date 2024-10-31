Kate Love’s Crinkle Cut Scoop Neck Swimwear Set Is a Timeless Favorite
Where fashion and decor are concerned, model Kate Love is all about the classics. If we could describe her aesthetic in a few words, we wouldn’t shy away from bright, clean and simplistic (in the best way). Her day-to-day outfits are a testament to her impeccable sense of style. She never overdoes it, preferring to lean into never-going-out-of-style sort of pieces. Her closet is seemingly filled with eye-catching staples—what could be better?
So, of course, when she teamed up with Australian swimwear brand bond-eye to create a limited edition capsule collection, timelessness was the name of the game. Together with the brand, she selected “five signature shapes” and a handful of natural hues—and created a line of swimsuits that perfectly encapsulated her aesthetic. The collection revealed “Kate’s love of classic and timeless lines,” according to a statement that the brand shared on Instagram at the time.
When Love agreed to join SI Swimsuit for another feature in 2022, it was only natural that she should sport a few of the styles from her own collaboration with bond-eye. Much like the model, the swimwear label specializes in crafting classic, timeless pieces that are flattering for any and all body types. Much of their swimwear (and every piece in Love’s collection) features the brand’s signature Eco crinkle material, whose texture adds a little bit of intrigue to each and every swimsuit.
On set in Belize, Love sported two of the swimsuits from her limited edition collaboration—a one-shouldered one-piece and a scoop-neck two-piece. It’s the latter that we’ve come here to talk about today. We, of course, love the one-piece—and particularly in this unique moment when the style is coming back in vogue. But it’s the two-piece that really caught our attention.
Though it’s been a few years since Love brought the set to Belize, we’re still thinking about it. And once you’ve taken a look, you’ll know why.
bond-eye Scout Crop, $100 and Scene Brief, $90 (bond-eye.com)
With its scoop-neck fit and its crinkle fabric, the Scout set couldn’t be more flattering. Though Love sported the set in one of two signature hues, which are unfortunately no longer available, the top and bottom currently come in a handful of other classic colors. Between timeless whites and blacks to bright greens and pinks, you really can’t go wrong where hue is concerned. Plus, the fit is guaranteed to flatter regardless of color.