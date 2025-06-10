Swimsuit

Celebrating Kate Upton’s Birthday With 5 Favorite Photos From Her SI Swimsuit Shoot in Aruba

Reliving the birthday girl’s 2018 photo shoot was a no-brainer for her special day.

Diana Nosa

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

It’s Kate Upton’s birthday today, and to celebrate, it’s time we take a look back at one of her best photo shoots: Aruba 2018.

Upton’s Aruba feature was phenomenal for plenty of reasons. For one, it marked her eleventh feature with the brand, and it also had the beautiful backdrop of a tropical island. However, what makes this particular shoot stand out are the gorgeous and vibrant swimsuits she sported. Ranging from unique geometric shapes to golden skirts, everything in her wardrobe was absolutely stunning.

Looking just as remarkable now as she did seven years ago, here are just a few of our favorite photos from this incredible shoot!

Kate Upton poses in Aruba.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

What a fun and marvelous bikini to start this birthday celebration off with! This swimsuit from Toxic Sadie is filled with various tassels all over the garment to not only give the bikini a lovely texture but also give it some dimension to make Upton look gorgeous. What’s more, with that classic string in the back, it creates an alluring vibe that ties the whole snapshot together.

With her hair blowing in the wind, she looks like an utter daydream on the shores of Aruba.

Kate Upton poses on the beaches of Aruba.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by CALi DREAMiNG. Tutu by Todd Patrick Designs. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Calling Upton a “beach princess” wouldn’t even begin to describe her mythical aura here. Be it the way this pale yellow skirt follows behind her or the way this handkini moment highlights her undeniable confidence, this photo looks like it came straight out of a fantasy.

What also helps with the fantastical atmosphere is the blue skies paired with the mighty structures. To say this Caribbean location is aesthetically pleasing is an understatement.

Kate Upton wears a black geometrical ensemble in Aruba.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Perlita Swim. Corset by Maya Hansen. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Yet another showstopping outfit enters the fray, this time in the form of a black symmetrical ensemble from Perlita Swim.

The outfit starts with a typical triangle-shaped halter string bikini top and a classic cheeky black bottom to match. From there, Upton dons a strapless corset atop the outfit, giving it an extra edgy element. The corset also incorporates an hourglass shape, accentuating the toned physique of Upton even further.

Simply put, this all-black outfit is a ten out of ten!

Kate Upton poses in a blush pink swimsuit in Aruba.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear by N Hall. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The model’s face card is another reason why it’s impossible to get enough of her. Her dark, dramatic eyebrows, the gentle gaze from her blue-green eyes and her soft expressions blend to create the face that has had the world mesmerized since she first debuted on the SI Swimsuit scene in 2011 in the Philippines. It’s the same face that, years later, still has the world mesmerized!

Alongside her striking beauty, this pink one-piece deserves a little attention, too. It’s a bold look that could still be worn on the beach today. A conversation starter at its minimum and a head-turner at its maximum, this is a style of swimsuit every closet needs this summer.

Kate Upton poses in the waters of Aruba.
Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

“Golden” is the first word that comes to mind when viewing this photo featuring this incredible skirt, but also when it comes to thinking of the legacy Upton has created for many generations of models.

From being only 19 years old when she landed her first cover with the brand to being 32 years old for her most recent cover on the 60th Anniversary Legends edition, Upton shows that it’s never too early, nor is it ever too late, to walk in purpose. Upton was the gold standard back then as much as she is now.

Happy Birthday, Kate!

Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

