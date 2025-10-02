Celebrating Katie Austin’s Birthday With a Look Back at Her Striking SI Swimsuit Shoots
Katie Austin has taken another trip around the sun, and for that, we’re grateful—because that means another year of seeing this radiant beauty slay everything she sets her mind to! This 32-year-old stays busy in all the best ways, juggling her life as a fitness guru, wife, SI Swimsuit model and businesswoman, and making it look darn good.
The remarkable five-time SI Swimsuit model has shown she’s a force to be reckoned with every single time she returns to the fold, and her latest feature in Bermuda showcased just that and so much more.
However, before she became a Bermuda babe, she was serving looks on the East Coast in Atlantic City, N.J., as a Swim Search contestant. She went on to become a co-winner for the 2021 competition alongside her SI Swimsuit bestie Christen Goff.
Despite it being her first time with the brand, Austin had a lot to give, including some much-needed wisdom on some rules she lives her life by. Her “5 P’s” certainly speak to what an absolute powerhouse she is.
“Being positive for yourself is just as important as spreading positivity to others,” Austin told SI Swimsuit at the time. “I truly think that the more positive you are, the more success you will achieve. I mean that in any facet of life, fitness, career, relationship, etc. You can accomplish anything with a good attitude. Remember, if you try your best to focus on the positive in any situation, you’ll receive so much light in people and life in general.”
After her trip to New Jersey, she took things to Montenegro to deliver her second fabulous feature with the brand. The location was (and always will be) a picturesque one—but to Austin, this location was more than just a vacation spot.
“I’m actually from Croatia—or my Mom is,” Austin shared. “A lot of people don’t know—I didn’t know—Montenegro is about a 30-40 minute flight ride from Croatia, so it felt very close to home.”
Following her Montenegro photo shoot, she returned for a striking shoot in the Dominican Republic in 2023. A little more seasoned and used to the SI Swimsuit process, she proved why the third time is definitely the charm.
Of course, the SI Swimsuit audience wasn’t the only one that adored this feature, as Austin had several favorite moments and looks, too. Her favorite swimsuit look from the day was a close race between the watermelon crochet bikini by Chloe Rose and the sky blue flower bikini by Andi Bagus. (If you ask us, she looked fabulous in everything!)
And who could turn down an opportunity to pose in cute swimsuits in Portugal? Certainly not Austin, that’s for sure! By this time, the model had become a familiar face with the brand whose shoots were a delight to see—and the feelings are the same to this day.
All her ensembles in Portugal were noteworthy, but her million-dollar smile was easily the most endearing aspect of her 2024 shoot.
And so, we come full circle to her 2025 shoot in Bermuda!
Austin’s most recent shoot embodies the words SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day expressed when thinking of Austin. Take one look at this go-getter and you’ll feel inspired to get up and make your ideal best life a reality, just like she did. Hands-down, Austin is one of a kind, and this shoot proved just that.
“Katie Austin inspires a new generation to embrace their bodies, prioritize mental health and redefine what fitness and beauty truly mean,” Day stated. “As she celebrates her fifth year shooting with SI Swimsuit, we couldn’t be prouder of everything she’s achieved.“
Needless to say, we’re wishing this SI Swimsuit staple a very happy birthday!