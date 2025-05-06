Katie Austin Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With Sweet Throwback Photos on IG
We love celebrating love—especially when it finds its way into an SI Swimsuit model’s life!
With that in mind, after five-time SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin shared the most adorable posts for her first anniversary to Lane Armstrong this week, we couldn’t help but reminisce about the duo’s sweet love story.
“1 year loving you as my HUSBAND!! Happy anniversary [Lane Armstrong] ♾️,” Austin wrote in a 20-slide carousel shared to her Instagram. “best decision I’ll ever make in my life was marrying you.”
In the post, which Austin shared with her 456,000 followers, the content creator included a number of snapshots from their picture-perfect wedding day in La Quinta, Calif. In a breathtaking strapless gown with intricate lace detailing, Austin looked like a vision and wore the biggest smile in each shot.
“Wow! A year already! That’s amazing. Happy Anniversary! So fun to watch your life together ❤️,” one user commented.
“Already 1 year!!!!!!! It feels like yesterday that you posted your wedding pictures 😱 Happy anniversary ❤️,” another commenter added.
“Can’t believe it's already been a year!! Happy anniversary you two🤍🥹,” one fan chimed in.
Austin previously disclosed more details of her wedding day festivities in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.
“We envisioned a ton of dancing, amazing lighting, good food and stunning decor, of course, but the most important thing was to create the loving and magical energy,” Austin elaborated. “We wanted our celebration to be filled with joy, not only from us, but everyone attending.”
The fitness content creator and founder of the Katie Austin App met Armstrong online and credits the dating app, The League, for their introduction.
“it’s crazy to think I’m marrying the love of my life in 3 months all thanks to [The League]🤍”, Austin shared to Instagram before the couple tied the knot. According to PEOPLE, The League is “a dating platform for career-oriented singles.”
“We both have the same values in life, and what we want out of this lifetime,” Austin told PEOPLE in 2024. “We are both so hardworking, yet know the meaning of life is beyond careers. We are so excited to have kids and enter that chapter of our life as parents.”
Austin’s post comes on the cusp of her fifth feature with SI Swimsuit. With previous stints in Atlantic City (2021), Montenegro (2022),Dominican Republic (2023) and Portugal (2024), the model traveled to Bermuda for the 2025 edition shoot.
Take a sneak peek at Austin’s bubbly Bermuda shoot before the magazine hits stands, and be there first to get your hands on the newest edition here!