Katie Austin Counts Down to SI Swimsuit 2025 Issue With Stunning BTS Pics and Videos
Before Katie Austin hits the pages of SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue, the five-time model shared the cutest behind the scenes look of her newest photo shoot in Bermuda on her Instagram.
“A month til [SI Swimsuit] hits newsstands so sharing a little BTS from Bermuda 🐠 Getting so excited,” Austin captioned the 19-slide carousel, featuring several casual snapshots and candid clips, “Year 5 coming right up BABY!!!🤍💫.”
You can check out Austin's post here!
Fellow members of the SI Swimsuit family ran to Austin’s comment section to show the fitness content creator some love, including Jena Sims, Livvy Dunne and Brooks Nader, who joined her in Bermuda:
“Can’t wait to see your picssss,” Sims commented.
“STUNNER,” Dunne declared.
“😍😍😍,” Nader added.
But they weren’t the only models to support Austin’s newest venture with the magazine:
“Goddess,” Christen Goff complimented.
“Gorgeous 🔥,” Roshumba Williams said.
Austin first joined SI Swimsuit as a co-winner of Swim Search in 2021, alongside Goff. She’s been a part of the magazine ever since, with appearances in Atlantic City (2021), Montenegro (2022), Dominican Republic (2023) and Portugal (2024).
“I’ve always been especially moved by SI Swim, what it stands for and all of the amazing women that are part of it,“ Austin shared in 2021. Since then, she’s built an iconic portfolio, with her pursuit in Bermuda primed to give her more jaw-dropping photos.
In her newest shoot, Austin sported a stunning beige crochet bikini with sequin detailing. In another shot, the 31-year-old rocked a one-piece chain coverup with crsytal embellishments.
Her post shared a casual perspective from her time on the island, including grabbing a slice of pizza on the beach, indulging in some tropical drinks and playing a friendly game of rock-paper-scissors with Nader.
Austin also revealed some words of wisdom on-set:
“I have a mantra that I live by. Honestly, it’s gotten me through a lot to deal with my mental health,“ Austin shared. “You are greater than your thoughts. A lot of times, I have some social anxiety or just anxiety in general, and usually, what I’m thinking of is just not true. So you are greater than your thoughts.“
While there’s still time before Austin’s Bermuda shoot can be seen in its entirety, relive some of Austin’s best moments with SI Swimsuit, or check out some more behind the scenes in Bermuda (including where to find Livvy Dunne's leopard bikini!) with Brooks Nader and Jena Sims.