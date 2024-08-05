Swimsuit

Katie Austin Is Bright and Beautiful in These 5 Photos From the Dominican Republic

The four-time SI Swimsuit model traveled to the Caribbean country for last year’s magazine.

Katie Austin was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Four-time SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin first came to the brand in 2021, when she was declared the co-winner of that year’s Swim Search open casting call after her feature in Atlantic City. She automatically returned to the fold as a rookie in 2022, and after posing in Montenegro, Austin earned co-Rookie of the Year honors.

Since then, the 30-year-old fitness instructor has remained a staple within the pages of the annual issue. Last year, she traveled to the Dominican Republic for her SI Swimsuit feature, while Austin visited Portugal to pose for this year’s 60th anniversary magazine.

Outside of her work with the brand, Austin is the founder of the Katie Austin App, a program packed with sculpt, HIIT and strength workouts, as well as hundreds of healthy, tasty recipes.

While we adore each and every one of Austin’s SI Swimsuit photo shoots, something about her 2023 feature in the Dominican Republic leaves us in awe each and every time. The bright and beautiful suits on set were inspired by the trendy Barbiecore aesthetic, and featured lots of color and bold patterns.

“Still on cloud 9, still so grateful,” Austin wrote on Instagram following her third year in the publication. “Words can’t describe what it is for me to be a part of the iconic @si_swimsuit family. From the best team in the world, to the community of other women I grace the pages with- I am in honored to be a part of it all.”

Below are just a few of our favorite snapshots photographer James Macari captured of Austin while in the Dominican Republic.

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

