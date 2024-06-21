A Few of the Montenegro SI Swimsuit Photos That Earned Katie Austin Co-Rookie of the Year
Over the past three years, Katie Austin has been a fixture in the SI Swimsuit Issue. The California-based fitness instructor came to the brand through the annual Swim Search, the brand’s open casting call, in 2021, and has graced the pages of the magazine every year since.
And we wouldn’t have it any other way. To each of her four features and every SI Swimsuit launch event and Miami Swim Week runway, the 30-year-old has brought a certain energy that we wouldn’t want to do without.
That was certainly true of her 2022 photo shoot in Montenegro. It was her rookie feature, and she made the most of it. The former Division I athlete embraced muted, cool-toned swimwear as she posed against colorful backdrops for the photos captured by James Macari.
It was her incredible energy combined with the absolutely stunning photos that earned her co-Rookie of the Year honors alongside friend and fellow 2021 Swim Search co-winner, Christen Harper.
Since that second SI Swimsuit photo shoot, a lot has changed for the model—she is now married and has taken her fitness brand to new heights—but a lot has stayed the same as well. Namely, she remains a huge part of the annual SI Swimsuit magazine. Austin returned both in 2023 and 2024, making for four consecutive features in the issue. Given the energy that she brings to the table, there’s no wonder as to why.
Below are just a few of our favorite photos from her rookie photo shoot in Montenegro.