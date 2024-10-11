Kayla Nicole Reacts to Negativity, Rumors About Former Relationship With Travis Kelce
Angel Reese is making herself busy this off-season. In addition to several appearances in the stands at NFL games, her time away from the basketball court is giving her the chance to establish herself as a podcast host. The Chicago Sky forward launched her own show, Unapologetically Angel, at the start of September. In each episode, Reese sits down with an “all-star” guest and dives deep into a variety of topics—basketball-related and otherwise.
Today, we’re here to touch on the most recent episode, a sit-down with Kayla Nicole, the sports commentator and ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The pair dated from 2017 to 2022 before parting ways. Now, of course, Kelce has coupled up with pop sensation Taylor Swift. And over the past year, the new relationship has entailed hardship for Nicole. She is, to this day, frequently berated by fans of Swift (in comments of Instagram posts and otherwise).
“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos didn’t impact me, it does. Even to this day,” she explained on the podcast. Though she hasn’t been in a relationship with Kelce for over two years, she still experiences a lot of backlash from Swift’s fanbase. “You can go to my most recent post and it will be people debating each other why I am worthless and I’ll never be a talented person and I have no career.”
As a result of this atmosphere, Nicole doesn’t feel as though she and Kelce can do much more than give a “head nod” when they see each other in public. “I think that we’re both aware of the nature of his new situation that there’s just no room to communicate or acknowledge each other publicly without it being spun into something crazy,” she explained. “So we just keep it moving.”
In recent months, some of that discourse has revolved around a particular rumor that Nicole broke up with Kelce because they would split the check when they were dating. After denying the rumor, the commentator expressed confusion regarding its origins. “I don’t even know ... why that even became a thing,” she said. “That was never an issue in our relationship, but it was definitely a rumor.”
While Nicole doesn’t ascribe to the practice, she assured that she has no problem with those who do choose to split the bill on dates. “I mean, to each his own,” she said. “If people like to split their bills with their man, I think that’s what they should do. I don’t do that.”