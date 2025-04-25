Swimsuit

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Taps Toni Breidinger in Iconic New Partnership

The professional, history-making NASCAR driver will sport a chic 818-branded racing suit this season.

Ananya Panchal

Toni Breidinger
Toni Breidinger / James Gilbert/Getty Images

Professional race car driver and SI Swimsuit model Toni Breidinger just added a major new sponsor to her roster—Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila. The historic new partnership will support the athlete throughout her 2025 racing season, merging two powerhouse names from the worlds of sports and celebrity lifestyle.

“I am thrilled to partner with 818 Tequila for my 2025 Racing Season. Let the races begin 🏁💚,” the 25-year-old announced on Instagram, alongside a stunning, fierce video of her in her new iconic olive green and white 818-branded uniform.

Breidinger, who made headlines as the first Arab American female driver in NASCAR history, continues to blaze her own path both on and off the track. She already boasts an impressive résumé as a race car driver, model and advocate for women in motorsports, and her partnership with 818 signals a fresh, dynamic chapter in her career.

This May she will also add SI Swimsuit model to that list, as she posed for Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla., earlier this year and is set to grace the fold of the 2025 issue.

“As a tequila lover, 818 Tequila has always been my favorite, so partnering with them for the 2025 season is a dream come true,” the Northern California native shared. “I am proud to team up with a brand that is unapologetically itself and continues to uplift women.”

Breidinger’s custom fire suit, helmet and No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro will proudly sport 818 branding at select ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, beginning with this weekend’s event at Talladega Superspeedway. The partnership reflects the driver’s bold, independent spirit and the brand’s commitment to championing rising stars across industries.

For the Reality TV star‘s brand, the collaboration marks the first move into NASCAR sponsorship. Jenner launched the award-winning tequila label in 2021 with a mission centered on sustainability, craftsmanship and community—and now, with Breidinger, the brand is hitting the racetrack in style.

Toni Breidinger
Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla. Swimsuit by Palmiza. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

In a statement, the model praised Breidinger’s trailblazing accomplishments and said she was honored to back her journey: “Toni is a force both on the track and on social media,” the 29-year-old said in a statement. “We are so excited to partner with her for our first national sports partnership.”

As part of the collaboration, 818 Tequila will take over the Nashville Superspeedway event on May 30, hosting an exclusive VIP experience and after-party featuring an appearance by Breidinger.

With this new move, Breidinger continues to redefine what it means to be a modern athlete in the social media era—breaking barriers, building her own lane and doing it all with undeniable ambition and drive. She has previously partnered with major brands including Victoria’s Secret, Celsius and Raising Cane’s.

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/SwimNews