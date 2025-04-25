Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Taps Toni Breidinger in Iconic New Partnership
Professional race car driver and SI Swimsuit model Toni Breidinger just added a major new sponsor to her roster—Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila. The historic new partnership will support the athlete throughout her 2025 racing season, merging two powerhouse names from the worlds of sports and celebrity lifestyle.
“I am thrilled to partner with 818 Tequila for my 2025 Racing Season. Let the races begin 🏁💚,” the 25-year-old announced on Instagram, alongside a stunning, fierce video of her in her new iconic olive green and white 818-branded uniform.
Breidinger, who made headlines as the first Arab American female driver in NASCAR history, continues to blaze her own path both on and off the track. She already boasts an impressive résumé as a race car driver, model and advocate for women in motorsports, and her partnership with 818 signals a fresh, dynamic chapter in her career.
This May she will also add SI Swimsuit model to that list, as she posed for Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla., earlier this year and is set to grace the fold of the 2025 issue.
“As a tequila lover, 818 Tequila has always been my favorite, so partnering with them for the 2025 season is a dream come true,” the Northern California native shared. “I am proud to team up with a brand that is unapologetically itself and continues to uplift women.”
Breidinger’s custom fire suit, helmet and No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro will proudly sport 818 branding at select ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, beginning with this weekend’s event at Talladega Superspeedway. The partnership reflects the driver’s bold, independent spirit and the brand’s commitment to championing rising stars across industries.
For the Reality TV star‘s brand, the collaboration marks the first move into NASCAR sponsorship. Jenner launched the award-winning tequila label in 2021 with a mission centered on sustainability, craftsmanship and community—and now, with Breidinger, the brand is hitting the racetrack in style.
In a statement, the model praised Breidinger’s trailblazing accomplishments and said she was honored to back her journey: “Toni is a force both on the track and on social media,” the 29-year-old said in a statement. “We are so excited to partner with her for our first national sports partnership.”
As part of the collaboration, 818 Tequila will take over the Nashville Superspeedway event on May 30, hosting an exclusive VIP experience and after-party featuring an appearance by Breidinger.
With this new move, Breidinger continues to redefine what it means to be a modern athlete in the social media era—breaking barriers, building her own lane and doing it all with undeniable ambition and drive. She has previously partnered with major brands including Victoria’s Secret, Celsius and Raising Cane’s.