Kim Kardashian Heats Things Up in the Dominican Republic

Kim Kardashian has built a career out of letting her fans in on every aspect of her life in real time, so when she had to keep her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot a secret, it was off brand… but only temporarily! The wait is over: on the June 9 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, viewers will get an up-close, behind-the-scenes look at what went down in the Dominican Republic. “We’re here in the D.R. and we’re doing SKIMS shoots, Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover,” she says to the camera. “There’s like, so much going on. I’m trying to get so much content.”

With her own crew in tow as well as SI Swim editor-in-chief MJ Day, photographer Greg Swales and the rest of the SI team, the island was buzzing and the trip nonstop. The queen of multi-tasking shows how she juggles all of her projects at the same time. In the episode preview, Kardashian can be seen showing off her tanned and toned body while modeling the silver metallic SKIMS suit as well as the nude bikini from her line.

The mother of four has always found solace in being busy. “It was hectic all the time [growing up] with six kids in the house, but like a fun chaos,” she said on the D.R. set. “I had the best childhood ever, so it’s really fun to see now that that’s the daily routine in my house with all the hecticness and getting everyone ready for school and getting everyone in the car. It’s a really crazy, hectic life that I somewhat feel really calm in.”

The rest of the episode shows sister Kourtney preparing for her POOSH Your Wellness 2022 with Benny Drama, a comedian who parodies the family, as well as Khloe celebrating her clothing line Good American’s fifth anniversary and moving into her dream home. At the end of the trailer, Kim can be seen talking to someone on the phone about Tristan Thompson’s paternity lawsuit and admits Khloe is not aware of her ex’s situation yet. All the drama and fun in the sun hits HULU on Thursday.