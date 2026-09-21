Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Cozy Up at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night Gala

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were spotted at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night in Los Angeles, making a date night out of the gala event on Friday, Sept. 19.

For the occasion, The Kardashians star wore a sparkly black Yves Saint Laurent dress from the archives. Her fall/winter 2004 dress, designed by Tom Ford, featured pops of floral print, while the sleeves and neckline of the garment were trimmed in turquoise. Kardashian was styled by image architect Law Roach for the occasion, who accessorized his client in earrings by Oscar Heyman and a Zydo Italy ring. Meanwhile, Hamilton was styled by Eric McNeal in a black Saint Laurent suit by Anthony Vaccarello. Like his beau, the Formula 1 driver accessorized with plenty of diamonds, including bracelets by Leviev and Zydo.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The A-lister pair were photographed together while at the event, which Hamilton later posted about on Instagram. In addition to snapshots of his ensemble and pics alongside George Lucas and the filmmaker’s wife Mellody Hobson, who are cofounders of the Lucas Museum, Hamilton included an adorable pic in which she and Kardashian posed next to one another.

“Access really matters, [Lucas and Hobson have] created a space that invites people to be curious, to dream big and see how valuable their own stories are,” Hamilton wrote in part of his Instagram caption on Sunday, Sept. 20. “Together they bring purpose, intelligence and intention, combined that with a creative legacy that is unmatched. Their generosity knows no bounds, and I am so honoured to have co-chaired the museum’s opening. Thank you for an incredible night, well done 👏🏾 ❤️.”

“Amazing,” Serena Williams commented.

“I think you and Kim make the loveliest couple,” one fan wrote.

“❤️love Lewis and Kim together… beautiful couple,” another user chimed.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

While romance rumors started swirling around Kardashian and Hamilton at the start of this year, the two didn’t confirm their partnership until the spring. Since hard launching their relationship, the two often show up in one another’s social media content, providing fans with sweet glimpses into their partnership. Recently, the 41-year-old racing driver was featured in several of Kardashian’s end of summer photo dumps on Instagram. For example, the 45-year-old mom of four featured her beau in a family vacation roundup and Hamilton likewise provided a peek into their summer adventures together.

Kardashian, a 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, had a busy weekend. In addition to appearing at the Lucas Museum’s opening night celebration, the SKIMS cofounder was spotted in London the prior night, having attended a party for her brand’s flagship store opening in the English capital city.

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