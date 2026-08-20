Kim Kardashian’s New Loved-Up Vacation Photos With Lewis Hamilton Have Fans Swooning

Kim Kardashian has been feeding her Instagram followers with fresh content this week, and her latest carousel of vacation pics featuring boyfriend Lewis Hamilton has fans going into a frenzy.

In a carousel posted to her account on Wednesday, Aug. 19, Kardashian’s newest photo dump began with a sweet snapshot of the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model all in pink with a flower tucked behind her ear. The second slide, however, turned up the heat as the SKIMS cofounder and Formula 1 driver were photographed as they gazed into each other’s eyes. Kardashian also included a few sizzling bikini pics, posed with her beau as they played paintball and shared a few photos of her children. The All’s Fair actor also tried her hand at surfing and giggled with Hamilton as her drove an off-road vehicle.

Kardashian captioned the post with a simple “Aloha.”

At this article’s time of publish, the carousel has racked up more than 2.8 million likes with tons of comments from fans and fellow celebrities—many of whom can’t get enough of the sweet relationship Kardashian and Hamilton appear to share.

“Happiness 🌸😍❤️,” friend and TV personality La La Anthony wrote.

“Who knew we needed Lewis and Kim era so much 😍😍😍,” someone else added.

“out here making me believe in love again,” another follower declared.

“We love seeing Kim happy 💕❤️,” someone else added, while another user concurred, “You look so happy diva😍.”

Just two days earlier, Kardashian shared yet another carousel of vacation snapshots featuring her boyfriend as well as other family members. The first pic in the photo dump was an adorable frame of Kardashian and Hamilton walking along the beach together arm in arm, captured in perfect golden hour light. The two also snuggled up for a mirror selfie, in which Kardashian rocked a pink bikini, bandana and oversized sunglasses, while Hamilton wore a casual T-shirt and a bucket hat.

“Y’all are cute ❤️,” Olympian and three-time SI Swimsuit model Lindsey Vonn stated.

“I’ve never manifested love for two strangers I don’t know like this in my entire life,” someone else added, clearly rooting for the pair.

“Oh she hard launched with him being #1 in the photo dump,” another fan observed.

“I swear everything about this new relationship is perfect for you. I’m loving this dump content lately, it truly shows how happy you are. 😍🥰😘,” one follower stated.

More Kim Kardashian content on SI Swimsuit