Kristin Juszczyk Serves Business Baddie in Feminine Pinstriped Mini Skirt Set
With her latest Instagram post, Kristin Juszczyk proved why she doesn’t break a sweat when it comes to making stylish garments look absolutely flawless.
In the photo set, the fashionista sported a beautiful light pink striped button-up crop top and a matching light pink striped skirt. She adorned the top half of the outfit with a pale gray tie with various clips and chains going down the length. She took her love of silver jewelry a step further by donning large statement silver earrings, silver bangles and silver rings on the majority of her fingers.
When it came to hair and makeup for this ensemble, Juszczyk styled her brunette locks so they cascaded down her back, and she wore a soft glam makeup look consisting of nude lips and sharp eyebrows. It was the perfect choice to make everything come together for a stunning daytime chic outfit.
While being honored as a special guest speaker for Sports Business Journal, as well as being the media outlet’s most recent feature, fans got to know a little more about this innovative individual, including what advice she would give those who are just starting out in the fashion industry.
“You know what? My biggest piece of advice is don’t be a perfectionist. Put your designs out there because it only takes one design to really hit for everything to change. So I think at the time [I started], it was really challenging for me because I’m not a professional seamstress, so I would have a hard time if [a design] wasn’t perfect,” Juszczyk expressed. “But I have loads of videos of me making so many things. It only takes one thing to hit for everything to change for you. And I think it could take one thing to hit to get people to come, but it takes a lot of stuff for people to stay, so they want to see all that you have out there.”
She reiterated, “Just constantly put [yourself] out there. Don’t be a perfectionist and your time will come.”
As the co-founder of the brand Off Season, this remarkable designer has already made waves in the fashion industry by staying true to what she likes while elevating her designs to ensure they’re set apart from the rest.
Needless to say, it’s always exciting to see what Juszczyk will do—and what she will wear—next.