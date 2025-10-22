10 SI Swimsuit Looks That Are All the Inspo Needed for a Last-Minute Halloween Costume
There are 9 days left until Halloween, and if you haven’t found your perfect costume yet, don’t worry—you’ve come to the right place.
We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite archival outfits for those celebrating the holiday by the beach, or looking to incorporate some fashionable swimwear into their night-out looks! Check out these SI Swimsuit snapshots that double as perfect inspiration for a last-minute Halloween costume.
A Victoria’s Secret Angel: inspired by Ashley Graham in Fiji
Still thinking about the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show? Become your own Victoria’s Secret Angel, just like Graham, with a shimmering neutral swimsuit, paired with a satin pastel pink robe and your own set of wings. Add a glowy glam, and you are ready to hit the runway.
A mermaid: inspired by Nicole Williams English in Dominica
Perhaps an aquatic-inspired ensemble is on your agenda. If that’s the case, Williams English’s 2023 debut shoot in Dominica is your one-stop shop for designing a mermaid costume. In addition to this bikini from Heart of Sun, the model also showcased two shell-reminiscent tops—from Andi Bagus and PatBO—both adorned with pearls.
Wednesday Addams (or Sandy from Grease): inspired by Jillian Hayes in Belize
The versatility of a black one-piece suit is simply unmatched, and this Matthew Bunch suit—worn by Hayes in Belize—is a perfect example. Toss your hair into two braids, with a collared shirt and a black skirt, and suddenly you’re Wednesday Addams. Alternatively, snag a leather jacket, black pants and a red lipstick, and you’ve become Sandy at the end of Grease.
Supergirl: inspired by Hailey Clauson in Turks & Caicos
In our opinion, SI Swimsuit models are the epitome of superheroes, so why not literally dress as one for Halloween? Style a solid cobalt swimsuit—like the one Clauson wore here—then add a cape, a red skirt and an emblem to represent the iconic DC Comics character. And you’ll also be ahead of the curve, as the character is getting her own spin-off film next year!
Glinda from Wicked: inspired by Christen Goff in Dominica
Before Wicked: For Good hits screens on Nov. 21, you can showcase your support for the sequel with your bestie in coordinating Glinda and Elphaba costumes. To channel Ariana Grande’s character, this shimmering strapless swimsuit from Deep Blue Bikini Co. does the trick. Goff looked like the sorceress herself in the pastel number for her sophomore SI Swimsuit shoot.
Elphaba fromWicked: inspired by Yumi Nu in Tampa, Fla.
In contrast, you can opt for Elphaba’s look—played by Cynthia Eviro—with a forest green suit. Nu modeled this two-piece set from Agua Bendit during her own debut with the brand in Tampa, Fla. A plus for those looking to rep the style? It features Elphaba’s signature puffy sleeves, just like the ones on her Schiz blazer in the 2024 film.
A cheetah: inspired by Olivia Culpo on Kangaroo Island
Cheetah print made a major resurgence in SI Swimsuit in 2025, with several models in Bermuda—including one of the magazine’s cover girls, Olivia Dunne—rocking the pattern. You can still sport the trending look, like Culpo did in Australia, with any spotted items in your own swimwear collection for a cheeky last-minute costume.
A cowgirl: inspired by Emily DiDonato in Saratoga, Wyo.
Embracing your inner cowgirl by the ocean is all about the accessories. Grab whatever swimsuit makes you feel the most confident and pair it with a wide-brimmed hat, Western-inspired jewelry and a pair of cowboy boots. Want to take things up a notch? You can elevate your look further with a pair of chaps like Myla Dalbesio did in the same location.
A snow angel: inspired by Camille Kostek in Saas- Fe, Switzerland
If it’s a chilly night on the seaside, look no further than this monochromatic snow angel option. Kostek’s all-white ensemble in Saas-Fe is classic for this look. The SI Swimsuit staple paired a white Monday Swimwear string suit with a cozy oversized shrug from Theiacouture, along with knee-high boots and furry ear muffs.
Barbie: inspired by Brooks Nader in the Dominican Republic
Nader was a total beachside Barbie during her 2023 SI Swimsuit cover shoot in the Dominican Republic. Still, this GIGI C suit wasn’t the only look on set that channeled the Mattel doll’s signature color—she also repped a bubblegum pink BANANHOT bikini and string magenta suit from Trina Turksuit for her feature.