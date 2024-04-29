Lauren Chan Is a Beach Babe in Black String Bikini in Mexico
Ananya Panchal
Lauren Chan is reminding everyone of her fabulous SI Swimsuit model status. The 2023 rookie just took our breath away with her latest beachside Instagram post. The former fashion features editor at Glamour posed on on the shores of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in a gorgeous black string two-piece from SKIMS, featuring delicate lace trimming.
Her long dark locks were slicked back, indicative of a recent dip in the ocean, and she served a soft smolder in the first few snaps, while showing off the reality of how difficult it is to pose in water in the latter half of the carousel.
The Canada native, who now lives in New York City, flaunted her curves and modeling skills, as well as the beauty of the Baja California city. Behind her were miles of sea blue waters and clear gray-blue skies.
“lace on the beach 🖤 (swipe to see the wipe out),” Chan, who founded clothing brand Henning, that has since been acquired by Universal Standard, in 2018 captioned the April 29 post. She tagged photographer Hayley Kosan.
“lauren im obsessed with these,” fellow 2023 SI Swim rookie Sixtine commented.
“A sea goddess 😍😍,” Myles Sexton chimed.
“BANGIN,” Monica Mendal added.
“So sexy!! 🥵🔥,” Antoinette Senzen exclaimed.
Chan traveled to the Dominican Republic and was photographed by James Macari for her debut with the brand last year. Her reveal was accompanied by a powerful personal essay in which she came out as gay.
“The whole experience has been incredible,” Chan gushed about her rookie year with the franchise. “I really just can’t believe I got to be around so many game-changing people—from the people who run the institution to the people who are featured in it and the people who have showed up to the events. We’re all in support of the same mission and [SI Swimsuit] is one of the most impactful institutions in our culture and it just feels like magic to be included. A highlight for me for sure was going on stage with Kim Petras in Miami. Of course, my shoot was the most memorable experience of it all. I really loved the Swim Week runway as well, specifically the finale where we all got to walk together and dance and celebrate the roster as one.”