Fans Can’t Get Enough of Lizzo’s July 2026 SI Swimsuit Digital Cover Feature

Lizzo is officially a member of the SI Swimsuit family!

The four-time Grammy Award winner first joined the magazine for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week in Miami, where she performed multiple songs from her new album B---- on the star-studded catwalk. From there, the Yitty founder reunited with the brand for a stunning shoot on the shores of the Sunshine State, posing for photographer Robin Harper’s camera at a private mansion and on a yacht provided by Residence Yacht Club.

“The shoot was in this fabulous old Spanish-style house in Miami that looked like a museum, but it was attached to a dock. Then we went on a yacht and spent the evening cruising around and seeing the Miami skyline and city lights. It was dreamy, honestly. It was like a perfect day,” the star told SI Swimsuit of her debut feature. She also wore several looks from her own brand on the set, saying of her wardrobe, “I wore a gold, glittery one-piece that’s really, really cute. I also wore a twisted-top two-piece—I wore a bunch of Yitty pieces. I wore some cute string bikinis from other brands, too.”

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Yitty Swim. Sarong is custom. Earrings by Ralph Lauren. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Fans react to Lizzo’s SI Swimsuit debut

Lizzo’s digital issue launched on Tuesday, July 21, and to celebrate, the magazine shared a behind-the-scenes video about the star’s incredible debut on Instagram, as well as her cover snapshot. Naturally, many of the recording artist’s fans were quick to cheer her on in the comment section.

“Looking good as hell ❤️‍🔥,” one user penned, referencing the star’s hit song.

“❤️🔥 Yes Queen, this makes me smile 😊 such girl power,” a commenter added.

“Lizzbians, rejoice!” Another quipped.

“My girl booked and busy ❤️,” one fan concurred.

“YES! AMAZING Reveal!” Another user exclaimed. “Everything I wanted and more. And what an epic performance at that runway show! 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟.”

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Fellow SI Swimsuit models are loving Lizzo’s cover

Still, it wasn’t only fans of the recording artist ready to sing—pun intended—her praises in the comment section! Plenty of familiar faces from the SI Swimsuit family were also happy to join in, many of whom walked the runway alongside the star at the 2026 SI Swimsuit Runway Show.

“MY GOOD LORD @lizzobeeating you really did the damn thing!!!!🔥🔥🔥,” Hunter McGrady exclaimed.

“Can’t wait to see!” Jena Sims declared.

“😍😍😍😍,” Ashley Graham simply added.

“Yessss!!!!! 🤩👏 so beautiful!” Ali Truwit cheered.

“More more more!!!” Lauren Chan delightfully demanded. “Beautiful in every way!”

“WOW YES,” Remi Bader concluded.